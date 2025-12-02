IPL 2026 Auction: Why has Australia’s Glenn Maxwell Pulled Out of IPL Auction?

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, 37, announced on Tuesday that he will not register for the IPL 2026 mini-auction, suggesting that his stint in the prestigious T20 league may already be over. Maxwell becomes the latest star cricketer, after Andre Russell and Faf du Plessis, to withdraw from the mini-auction set to take place in Abu Dhabi on December 16.

Glenn Maxwell took to Instagram, confirming that he made the major decision, saying, “After many unforgettable seasons in the IPL, I’ve decided not to put my name in the auction this year. It’s a big call, and one made with a lot of gratitude for everything this league has given me,”

Glenn Maxwell Bids Emotional Goodbye to IPL

Glenn Maxwell bids an emotional farewell to IPL, by further adding, “The IPL has helped shape me as a cricketer and as a person. I’ve been lucky to play with world-class teammates, represent incredible franchises, and perform in front of fans whose passion is unmatched. The memories, the challenges, and the energy of India will stay with me forever. Thank you for all your support over the years. Hopefully see you soon,”







Why Glenn Maxwell’s Name Missing From IPL 2026 Auction List?



Australia’s Glenn Maxwell’s name was noticeably absent from the initial list of players for the upcoming auction. This year’s mini-auction, scheduled in Abu Dhabi, will see teams compete for 77 openings, including 31 spots reserved for overseas players.

Glenn Maxwell’s Last IPL Match with Punjab Kings

Glenn Maxwell’s most recent IPL appearance was for the Punjab Kings, playing under captain Shreyas Iyer and coach Ricky Ponting. A finger injury eventually sidelined him for the rest of the season. The franchise had acquired him for Rs 4.2 crore in the previous mega auction, fending off competition from CSK and SRH.

However, Maxwell couldn’t deliver as expected, scoring only 48 runs in six innings and being relied on more for his bowling by Shreya Iyer.