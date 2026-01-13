Virender Sehwag And His Wife Aarti Heading For Divorce? Here’s What The Latest Reports Say

Former India opener Virender Sehwag and wife Aarti Ahlawat, are reportedly separating after 20 years of marriage. Sources have suggested that the two are living. The couple has also followed each other on social media.

They have two sons together—Aryavir, born in 2007, and Vedant, born in 2010. The ex-India batter had earlier posted pictures of Diwali celebrations on his social media where he shared photos with his sons and his mother on social media but omitted any mention or pictures of Aarti.

Aarti hails from New Delhi and pursued her education at Lady Irwin Secondary School and Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan before completing a diploma in Computer Science from Maitreyi College, Delhi University.

Virender Sehwag 4 wickets in an Over vs Bangladesh pic.twitter.com/zVoZpUfkvg — 𝑨𝑻10 (@Loyalsachfan10) January 9, 2026







Virender Sehwag’s career

Virender Sehwag had been an integral part of Team India since the very beginning first in ODIs and Tests and later in T20Is as well. The explosive right-handed batter was a part of both the teams that lifted the World Cup under MS Dhoni. India clinched the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 and the 50-Over World Cup in 2011.

29th March- A date which has ended up becoming special for me. On this day in 2004, I had the honour of becoming the first Indian to score a 300 in Test Cricket, scoring 309 against Pak & 4 years later on the same date got an opportunity to surpass 309, while scoring 319 vs SA 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Wyik8NEskl — Virrender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 29, 2019







Sehwag became the first Indian batter to score a triple hundred. He notched up two triple hundreds in his career– one against Pakistan where he struck 309 and second against South Africa after he got career-best 319. Sehwag could have scored his third triple ton but fell short by 7 runs after getting dismissed for 293 against Sri Lanka.

29th March- a special date for me. Had the privilege and honour of becoming the first Indian to score a triple hundred in Test cricket. Icing in the cake was to score against Pakistan in Multan. Coincidentally 4 years later on the same date got out on 319 against South Africa. pic.twitter.com/ZKBHa5rCOA — Virrender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 29, 2021







He amassed a total of 8586 runs in Tests. The aggressive batter is also one of the Indians to have scored a double hundred in ODIs. Sehwag played for the likes of Delhi Daredevils (Now Delhi Capitals) and Kings XI Punjab (Now Punjab Kings) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He scored over 2700 runs at a strike-rate of 155.44.

