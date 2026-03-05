LIVE TV
WATCH: Fan Channels Inner Spider-Man With Sensational Catch In Pakistan Tapeball Championship

WATCH: Fan Channels Inner Spider-Man With Sensational Catch In Pakistan Tapeball Championship

A thrilling moment from the Pakistan TapeBall Championship has gone viral after a spectator pulled off an incredible diving catch from the stands, leaving players and fans amazed.

Fan takes a stunning catch. (Photo Credits: Screengrab/X)
Fan takes a stunning catch. (Photo Credits: Screengrab/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: March 5, 2026 16:42:24 IST

WATCH: Fan Channels Inner Spider-Man With Sensational Catch In Pakistan Tapeball Championship

In a video that has gone viral on social media, a cricket fan is seen showing great athleticism while he takes a catch during Pakistan’s Tapeball Championship. He was also awarded PKR 20000 as he won fan catch of the match at the end of the game. 

The incident unveiled when a batter smashed a full toss over cow corner and the ball went over the boundary line. A fan who was standing beyond the boundary rope ran forwards and grabbed the ball diving forward. After holding onto the ball, he quickly squeezed through a nearby fence to avoid crashing into the boundary barrier. The commentators lavished praise on the spectator and called him ‘Spiderman’ for his agility.

What is Tapeball Cricket?

Tapeball cricket is a form of street-cricket where a tennis ball is wrapped with electrical tape. The ball becomes heavier and faster due to the taping. It also allows more swing. 

Pakistan Cricket Team’s Recent Performance

Pakistan crashed out of the T20 World Cup 2026 in Super 8 stage after their first match was washed out due to rain against New Zealand while they lost to England in the next. Pakistan then faced Sri Lanka in the final Super 8 stage where they posted 212/8 in 20 overs and needed to restrict the Lankan Lions at 147. 

While the bowlers started off well but Dasun Shanaka’s aggressive knock denied Pakistan a place in the semi-final. Shanaka struck 76 off 31. But his efforts eventually went in vain as Sri Lanka could only manage 207/6 in 20 overs losing the match by 5 runs. 

Earlier, Sahibzada Farhan notched up a hundred while Fakhar Zaman scored 84 off 42. 

Pakistan Drop Babar Azam

Pakistan recently announced the ODI squad for the series against Bangladesh. The selectors have dropped Babar Azam who had scored 544 runs at a strike rate of 77.16 in 17 ODIs. Pakistan have also dropped Fakhar Zaman from the squad, who scored a half-century in the last ODI. Apart from the two batters, Saim Ayub and Naseem Shah have also been omitted from the squad. The side will be led by Shaheen Afridi. 

Pakistan Squad: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Hussain Talat, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Saad Masood, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha and Shamyl Hussain

First published on: Mar 5, 2026 4:42 PM IST
WATCH: Fan Channels Inner Spider-Man With Sensational Catch In Pakistan Tapeball Championship

