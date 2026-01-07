WATCH: Jacob Bethell’s Father Gets Emotional As England Batter Notches Up First Test Hundred

England batter Jacob Bethell justified his place in the side after the left-handed batter notched up his first Test hundred during the fifth Ashes Series match in Sydney. Bethell completed his hundred with a maximum over long on. In a video that has gone viral on social media, Bethell’s father is seen getting emotional after the England batter reached the milestone.







He had a forgettable outing in the first innings after getting dismissed for 10 as England put up 384. Former skipper Joe Root notched up another hundred on the tour while Harry Brook struck 84. Michael Neser scalped four wickets. In reply, Australia posted 567 taking a massive lead.

Opener Travis Head once again showed class once again and hit 163 in just 166 balls. Apart from him, stand-in skipper Steve Smith also scored a hundred while Webster chipped in with 71 to hand the Aussies a healthy advantage.

– 96 in New Zealand.

Later, riding on Bethell’s maiden century, England concluded the penultimate day at 302/8, leading by 119 runs. The batter was unbeaten at 142. Harry Brook and Ben Duckett scored 42 each. England have already lost the Ashes after suffering defeats in the first three Tests. They did get a consolation win in the fourth encounter.

