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Home > Sports News > West Ham vs Arsenal Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch English Premier League Live | Injury News, Team Updates And More

West Ham vs Arsenal Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch English Premier League Live | Injury News, Team Updates And More

Looking for West Ham vs Arsenal live streaming in India? Get all details on where to watch the crucial Premier League clash today at 9:00 PM IST, including TV telecast and digital platforms.

West Ham vs Arsenal Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch English Premier League Live | Injury News, Team Updates And More (Image Source: X)
West Ham vs Arsenal Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch English Premier League Live | Injury News, Team Updates And More (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: Sun 2026-05-10 19:56 IST

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West Ham vs Arsenal Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch English Premier League Live | Injury News, Team Updates And More

The 2025/26 season of the English Premier League is heading to its climactic moment, and today, Sunday, May 10 2026, the London Stadium will be the site of a great derby. Arsenal, who have been soaring under the leadership of Mikel Arteta, are locked in a fierce battle with Manchester City for the Premier League title. The Gunners, who have just secured their place in the Champions League final by overcoming Atletico Madrid, will not be able to afford any mistakes in the league. But Nuno Espirito Santo and his West Ham United players are engaging in a very real struggle to keep their place in the top division. A loss could see the Hammers inching closer to the relegation zone with only two games remaining. For Indian fans, this is a game that can hardly be missed when played at night under the stadium lights.

West Ham vs Arsenal: Match Details

Tournament English Premier League 2025/26
Match West Ham United vs Arsenal
Date Sunday, May 10, 2026
Kick off Time 9:00 PM IST
Venue London Stadium, London
TV Telecast Star Sports Network
Live Streaming JioHotstar

Arsenal Team News And Injury Updates

During his pre-match press conference on May 8, Mikel Arteta confirmed that his team finished their huge European semi-final without picking up any new injuries. Arteta mentioned that all the players who were on the pitch seemed to be fine, and there were no further issues to report. That said, the Spanish head coach completely ruled out the long-term absentees Mikel Merino and Jurrien Timber for this weekend’s match. When Arteta was asked about their possible return for the rest of the season, he stuck to a rather gloomy view, pointing out that the rehabilitation process not only has to be perfect but also very rapid in order for them to get on the pitch again.

West Ham Team News And Injury Updates

The West Ham main trainer, Nuno Espirito Santo, stated on May 8 that he has a nearly fully fit team at his disposal to fight a big match. Nuno gave a very good report in his press briefing that all players are fit and willing to play. Lukasz Fabianski, the senior goalkeeper, who is working on a back injury, may be the only major missing player. The presence of the main forwards, Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus, brings Nuno his main weapons to break a very strong Arsenal defence.

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West Ham vs Arsenal: Lineups

West Ham United: Hermansen, Wan Bissaka, Disasi, Todibo, Mavropanos, Diouf, Soucek, Fernandes, Bowen, Summerville, and Taty.

Substitutes: Areola, Walker, Peters, Kilman, Wilson, Pablo, Magassa, Scarles, Potts, and Kante.

Arsenal: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Lewis Skelly, Rice, Eze, Saka, Trossard, and Gyokeres.

Substitutes: Arrizabalaga, Mosquera, Hincapie, Odegaard, Martinelli, Madueke, Havertz, Zubimendi, and Dowman.

When Is The West Ham vs Arsenal Premier League Match?

The London derby between West Ham and Arsenal is scheduled to take place today, Sunday, May 10, 2026. This is a critical Matchweek 36 fixture, making it one of the final three pivotal games of the season for both clubs involved.

What Time Does The West Ham vs Arsenal Match Start In India?

Indian football fans can catch the primary broadcast of the match starting at 9:00 PM IST. The kick-off is set to be prompt, so ensure you are tuned in at least fifteen minutes before the team news and pre-match tactical analysis.

Where To Watch West Ham vs Arsenal Live Telecast On TV In India?

Football enthusiasts across India can watch the live telecast of the West Ham vs Arsenal match exclusively on the Star Sports Network. The game will be available on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. Regional commentary options might also be accessible on other aligned channels.

Where To Watch West Ham vs Arsenal Live Streaming In India?

Where To Watch West Ham vs Arsenal Live Telecast On TV In India?

Football enthusiasts across India can watch the live telecast of the West Ham vs Arsenal match exclusively on the Star Sports Network. The game will be available on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. Regional commentary options might also be accessible on other aligned channels.

Where To Watch West Ham vs Arsenal Live Streaming In India?

For digital viewers across the country, the live stream of this massive EPL clash will be available on the JioHotstar app and website. You will need a valid premium subscription to access the live high-definition feed of the match on JioHotstar.

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Tags: Arsenal Team News EPLBukayo SakaEnglish Premier League Live IndiaEPL Matchweek 36Jarrod BowenJioHotstarLondon StadiumMartin OdegaardMikel ArtetaMohammed Kudusnuno espirito santoPremier League Title RaceStar Sports NetworkWatch West Ham vs Arsenal IndiaWest Ham Injury Updates May 2026West Ham vs ArsenalWest Ham vs Arsenal Live Streaming

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West Ham vs Arsenal Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch English Premier League Live | Injury News, Team Updates And More
West Ham vs Arsenal Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch English Premier League Live | Injury News, Team Updates And More
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