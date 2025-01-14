Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

What Is IM8? David Beckham Ventures into $152 Billion Supplements Market

David Beckham, a global football icon and entrepreneur, is making waves in the wellness industry with the launch of IM8, a cutting-edge nutritional supplements brand co-founded with health tech leader Prenetics. Combining his dedication to health with Prenetics' expertise, Beckham aims to simplify and elevate daily wellness routines for consumers worldwide.

What Is IM8? David Beckham Ventures into $152 Billion Supplements Market

Global football legend and entrepreneur David Beckham has entered the thriving nutritional supplements industry with the launch of IM8, a wellness brand co-founded with Prenetics, a Nasdaq-listed health company.

A New Era in Wellness

IM8, an abbreviation for “I Am Eight,” pays homage to Beckham’s iconic jersey number during his celebrated football career while emphasizing health and longevity. The brand aims to simplify the often-complicated world of supplements, offering consumers a personalized and streamlined approach to daily wellness.

The product line includes the “Beckham Stack: Essentials + Longevity Set,” which blends foundational nutrition with a focus on long-term health. IM8 highlights high-quality, scientifically backed formulations tailored to meet the demands of modern lifestyles.

David Beckham Riding the Wave of a Booming Market

The global nutritional supplements market, valued at $152 billion in 2023, is on a trajectory of rapid growth, driven by rising health consciousness and the demand for convenient wellness solutions.

David Beckham’s foray into this space reflects a strategic effort to leverage his global influence and credibility to capture a share of this lucrative market.

“Wellness should be accessible and uncomplicated. With IM8, we’re taking a holistic approach to help people achieve their health goals without the guesswork,” Beckham said during the brand’s launch.

David Beckham  And The Power of Collaboration

IM8 benefits from the expertise of Prenetics, a leader in diagnostics and personalized health solutions. This partnership underscores a shared commitment to transforming wellness through science and simplicity.

Danny Yeung, CEO of Prenetics, shared his excitement about the collaboration, stating, “David’s dedication to excellence and his global reach make him the perfect partner for IM8. Together, we aim to set a new standard in the supplements industry.”

Leveraging the Beckham Effect

David Beckham’s move into nutritional supplements expands his already diverse business portfolio, which includes ventures in fashion, fragrances, and co-ownership of Inter Miami CF.

Widely recognized for his disciplined approach to health and fitness, Beckham’s endorsement of IM8 is expected to appeal to a broad audience, from fitness enthusiasts to busy professionals seeking practical wellness solutions.

Also Read: Who Is Penta? Former AEW Star Debuts In WWE

Filed under

David Beckham

Advertisement

Also Read

Couple Found Murdered On Hilltop Near Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple In Telangana

Couple Found Murdered On Hilltop Near Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple In Telangana

Mumbai: ED Files Money Laundering case In Connection With Torres Ponzi Scheme

Mumbai: ED Files Money Laundering case In Connection With Torres Ponzi Scheme

British Actor And Comedian Tony Slattery Dies At 65

British Actor And Comedian Tony Slattery Dies At 65

BJP Nominates Chandrabhan Paswan For The Milkipur Bypoll In Uttar Pradesh

BJP Nominates Chandrabhan Paswan For The Milkipur Bypoll In Uttar Pradesh

Rashida Jones Steps Down As MSNBC President, Rebecca Kutler Named Interim Leader

Rashida Jones Steps Down As MSNBC President, Rebecca Kutler Named Interim Leader

Entertainment

British Actor And Comedian Tony Slattery Dies At 65

British Actor And Comedian Tony Slattery Dies At 65

Jailer 2′ Announcement On Pongal: Rajinikanth And Director Nelson Reignite The Magic

Jailer 2′ Announcement On Pongal: Rajinikanth And Director Nelson Reignite The Magic

2025 Grammy Awards To Be Held On February 2 As Planned, Will Serve As A Fundraiser Supporting Wildfire Relief

2025 Grammy Awards To Be Held On February 2 As Planned, Will Serve As A

Halle Berry Donates Clothes From Her Closet To Help Families Affected By Devastating LA Wildfires

Halle Berry Donates Clothes From Her Closet To Help Families Affected By Devastating LA Wildfires

Fashion Designer Masaba Names Her Babygirl ‘Matara’, Here’s What This Unique Name Means

Fashion Designer Masaba Names Her Babygirl ‘Matara’, Here’s What This Unique Name Means

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox