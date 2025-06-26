Who Is Aarit Kapil? Nine-Year-Old Indian Chess Prodigy Almost Beats Reigning World Champion Magnus Carlsen In Online Chess Event

Nine-year-old Indian chess prodigy Aarit Kapil stunned the chess world during the Early Titled Tuesday tournament, nearly toppling reigning world champion Magnus Carlsen in an online blitz match.

Despite the immense pressure and razor-thin time margins, the game ended in a hard-fought draw—a result that left seasoned players and observers alike genuinely impressed by Aarit’s poise and maturity at the board.

Aarit Kapil Almost Beats Magnus Carlsen

Facing Carlsen—arguably the greatest player of his generation—Aarit managed to outplay the champion and held a winning position by move 25. Carlsen, uncharacteristically on the defensive, found himself scrambling for resources. But time trouble tilted the balance. With just 31 seconds left on Aarit’s clock, compared to Carlsen’s 1 minute and 25 seconds, the young talent couldn’t convert his advantage. After 49 gruelling moves, the match ended in a draw.

This edition of Titled Tuesday attracted some of chess’s biggest names, including Hikaru Nakamura, Fabiano Caruana, and former World Champion Vladimir Kramnik. Aarit played remotely from a hotel room in Georgia, where he’s simultaneously competing in the FIDE World Cadets Cup (U-10).

Aarit’s rise through the chess ranks has been rapid. A fifth-grader at Somerville High School, he only started playing four years ago. Last December, he made headlines by defeating 66-year-old American Grandmaster Raset Ziatdinov in a classical game, becoming the third-youngest player ever to beat a Grandmaster under standard time controls.

His father, Vijay, credits Aarit’s entry into chess to his older sister, Aarna, who taught him the basics when he was five. “Within a week, he was beating us all,” Vijay told The Indian Express. Recognising his talent, the family quickly sought a coach, and Aarit soon won his first international online tournament.

Behind his swift progress is a demanding training schedule: Aarit spends five to six hours each day working with International Master Vishal Sareen, one of India’s top coaches.

At just nine, Aarit Kapil is already making a mark on the international chess scene. Holding his own—and nearly defeating—someone of Carlsen’s calibre isn’t just a one-off result; it’s a clear sign that his future in chess could be something truly extraordinary.

Who Is Aarit Kapil?

Aarit only started playing chess four years ago—he’s in fifth grade at Somerville School, Delhi, Mayur Vihar. His older sister Aarna tossed a chessboard in front of him when he was five, probably thinking she’d have an easy win. Nope. Within a week, he was already mopping the floor with his family in casual games. Total natural.

His parents caught on quick. They didn’t just let him coast—they got him training with International Master Vishal Sareen, who’s basically a legend in Indian chess circles. Now, Aarit clocks in five, sometimes six hours a day grinding away, playing, analyzing, obsessing over the game like a tiny grandmaster-in-the-making.

And then there’s December 2024. That month, Aarit did what most kids can’t even dream of—he beat 66-year-old U.S. Grandmaster Raset Ziatdinov in a classical match.

Nine years old, two months, eighteen days—let that sink in. He’s the third-youngest worldwide to pull that off, and no Indian has done it younger. Absolutely nuts.

Right now, he’s rocking the FIDE Candidate Master (CM) title, with a classical rating just shy of 2100, and blitz not far behind. He’s already in the world’s top 17,000 players, which, for someone who still needs permission to stay up late, is just ridiculous.

Don’t let the age fool you—Aarit’s got a serious game face, and he’s already turning heads with his chess maturity. That recent match against Carlsen? Not a one-off. This kid’s career is just getting started, and if you’re into chess at all, get used to hearing his name. The chess world’s paying attention, and for good reason.

