Who Is Arjun Tendulkar? Unsold In IPL 2025, Know What Was His Base Price

Arjun Tendulkar, India’s young all-rounder and son of cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, remained unsold at the IPL 2025 auction despite setting a base price of ₹30 lakh. The decision came as a surprise to many, especially after Arjun’s stint with the Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2024 and his decent performances in domestic cricket. Mumbai […]

Arjun Tendulkar, India’s young all-rounder and son of cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, remained unsold at the IPL 2025 auction despite setting a base price of ₹30 lakh. The decision came as a surprise to many, especially after Arjun’s stint with the Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2024 and his decent performances in domestic cricket.

Mumbai Indians, who had previously given Arjun a platform in IPL, chose not to retain him for the upcoming season. With no other franchise placing a bid for him, Arjun will not feature in the marquee T20 tournament this year.

Performance Under the Scanner

While the exact reasons behind Arjun’s snub are speculative, his performance in IPL 2024 might have influenced the decision. In five matches for Mumbai Indians, Arjun recorded an economy rate of around 10 runs per over, which likely raised concerns among franchises about his consistency at the highest level of T20 cricket.

Despite this, Arjun has shown potential in domestic cricket. Representing Goa in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he delivered an economical spell against Services, conceding just 19 runs in three overs. However, in another match against Mumbai, he struggled, giving away 48 runs in four overs.

In his overall T20 career, Arjun has taken 26 wickets in 23 matches with an economy rate of 8.70. While respectable, these numbers may not have convinced teams that he could excel in the IPL environment.

Domestic Success but No IPL Spot

Arjun also showcased his skills in the Ranji Trophy, where he claimed 10 wickets in his last three matches for Goa. Despite this, his efforts did not translate into an IPL contract, leaving fans and experts speculating about what more he needs to do to secure a spot in the league.

A New Star Emerges

In a contrasting development, 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the youngest player ever to be signed in IPL history. The Rajasthan Royals purchased the prodigy for ₹1.10 crore, marking a significant moment in the league’s evolution.

As Arjun Tendulkar reflects on his journey and works to refine his game, his omission from IPL 2025 highlights the highly competitive nature of the tournament, where even players with potential need to consistently perform at their best to secure a spot.

Also Read: IPL Auction 2025: Complete List Of Players To Go Under Hammer On Day 2