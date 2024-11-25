Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, November 25, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Who Is Arjun Tendulkar? Unsold In IPL 2025, Know What Was His Base Price

Arjun Tendulkar, India’s young all-rounder and son of cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, remained unsold at the IPL 2025 auction despite setting a base price of ₹30 lakh. The decision came as a surprise to many, especially after Arjun’s stint with the Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2024 and his decent performances in domestic cricket. Mumbai […]

Who Is Arjun Tendulkar? Unsold In IPL 2025, Know What Was His Base Price

Arjun Tendulkar, India’s young all-rounder and son of cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, remained unsold at the IPL 2025 auction despite setting a base price of ₹30 lakh. The decision came as a surprise to many, especially after Arjun’s stint with the Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2024 and his decent performances in domestic cricket.

Mumbai Indians, who had previously given Arjun a platform in IPL, chose not to retain him for the upcoming season. With no other franchise placing a bid for him, Arjun will not feature in the marquee T20 tournament this year.

Performance Under the Scanner

While the exact reasons behind Arjun’s snub are speculative, his performance in IPL 2024 might have influenced the decision. In five matches for Mumbai Indians, Arjun recorded an economy rate of around 10 runs per over, which likely raised concerns among franchises about his consistency at the highest level of T20 cricket.

Despite this, Arjun has shown potential in domestic cricket. Representing Goa in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he delivered an economical spell against Services, conceding just 19 runs in three overs. However, in another match against Mumbai, he struggled, giving away 48 runs in four overs.

In his overall T20 career, Arjun has taken 26 wickets in 23 matches with an economy rate of 8.70. While respectable, these numbers may not have convinced teams that he could excel in the IPL environment.

Domestic Success but No IPL Spot

Arjun also showcased his skills in the Ranji Trophy, where he claimed 10 wickets in his last three matches for Goa. Despite this, his efforts did not translate into an IPL contract, leaving fans and experts speculating about what more he needs to do to secure a spot in the league.

A New Star Emerges

In a contrasting development, 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the youngest player ever to be signed in IPL history. The Rajasthan Royals purchased the prodigy for ₹1.10 crore, marking a significant moment in the league’s evolution.

As Arjun Tendulkar reflects on his journey and works to refine his game, his omission from IPL 2025 highlights the highly competitive nature of the tournament, where even players with potential need to consistently perform at their best to secure a spot.

Also Read: IPL Auction 2025: Complete List Of Players To Go Under Hammer On Day 2

Filed under

IPL 2025 Unsold In IPL 2025 Who Is Arjun Tendulkar
Advertisement

Also Read

UN Report Reveals: Home Is Most Dangerous Place For Women Worldwide

UN Report Reveals: Home Is Most Dangerous Place For Women Worldwide

Coleen Rooney Reveals Trump’s Unusual Comment To Son Barron In 2018 Visit

Coleen Rooney Reveals Trump’s Unusual Comment To Son Barron In 2018 Visit

Groom Turns Action Hero: Chases Thief, Recovers Stolen Cash Garland In Meerut, WATCH

Groom Turns Action Hero: Chases Thief, Recovers Stolen Cash Garland In Meerut, WATCH

Arjun Tendulkar Goes Unsold In The IPL Auction 2025

Arjun Tendulkar Goes Unsold In The IPL Auction 2025

French Oil Major TotalEnergies Suspends Fresh Investment In Adani Joint Ventures

French Oil Major TotalEnergies Suspends Fresh Investment In Adani Joint Ventures

Entertainment

Is Brad Pitt Begging Angelina Jolie To Let Him Meet His Kids?

Is Brad Pitt Begging Angelina Jolie To Let Him Meet His Kids?

Whitney Cummings Recalls When Sabrina Carpenter Auditioned For The Conners But Got Rejected

Whitney Cummings Recalls When Sabrina Carpenter Auditioned For The Conners But Got Rejected

Kantara Chapter 1 Shooting Stops, Six Injured After Bus Overturned In Udupi

Kantara Chapter 1 Shooting Stops, Six Injured After Bus Overturned In Udupi

Ranbir Kapoor Shares Why He Signed Up For ANIMAL Despite Movie Sending Out The Wrong Message

Ranbir Kapoor Shares Why He Signed Up For ANIMAL Despite Movie Sending Out The Wrong

Aamir Khan Once Admitted To Pranking His Heroines By Spitting On Their Hands- Here’s How He Defended It

Aamir Khan Once Admitted To Pranking His Heroines By Spitting On Their Hands- Here’s How

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Struggling To Sleep? This Drastic Solution Can Help You Achieve Deep Sleep

Struggling To Sleep? This Drastic Solution Can Help You Achieve Deep Sleep

Is Stress More Intense For You? You Could Be A Part Of The HSP Group, Research Reveals

Is Stress More Intense For You? You Could Be A Part Of The HSP Group,

Signs Of A Toxic Work Culture You Need To Watch Out For

Signs Of A Toxic Work Culture You Need To Watch Out For

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox