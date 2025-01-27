Who Is The Mastermind Behind Jannik Sinner’s Stunning Win At Australian Open 2025

Jannik Sinner, World No. 1 and recent Australian Open champion, credits his coach, Darren Cahill, for playing a key role in his success. After securing his third Grand Slam title with a victory over Alexander Zverev, Sinner reflected on the strong bond with his team, calling Cahill "like family."

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner has praised Australian coach Darren Cahill, calling him “like family” as they plan the Italian star’s next steps towards a non-calendar-year Grand Slam.

The morning after his second Australian Open victory, Sinner beamed with pride as he met the media at Albert Park Lake, holding the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup. His 6-3, 7-6, 6-3 win over Germany’s Alexander Zverev secured his third Grand Slam title, and his second consecutive Australian Open win, having triumphed at Melbourne Park last year.

Sinner Claims Third Grand Slam Title, Earns $3.5 Million Prize

At just 23 years old, Sinner’s impressive 2025 season kicked off with a dominant Australian Open victory, adding another $3.5 million to his growing career earnings. With his US Open title from last year, Sinner now stands as one of the brightest stars in tennis.

When asked about his goals for the rest of the season, particularly regarding titles at Roland Garros or Wimbledon, Sinner remained grounded. “I’m not thinking about that right now. I want to enjoy this moment first,” he said, reflecting on his win. The Italian has already reached the semi-finals at both the French Open and Wimbledon, so many expect him to contend for future Grand Slam titles on all surfaces.

“Grass tennis is a different surface. It requires confidence. Let’s see what I can achieve there in the future,” he added.

Coach Darren Cahill: A Key to Sinner’s Success

Sinner credited his coach, Darren Cahill, for being a major factor in his rise to the top of the tennis world. Cahill, a former Australian player turned respected coach, has had a huge influence on Sinner, not only on the court but off it as well.

“Coaching isn’t just about what happens on the court; it’s about understanding the player and creating a team environment,” Sinner explained. “Darren is humble and shows respect to everyone, including my co-coach Simone [Vagnozzi]. That respect makes Darren very special. He’s taught me so much, and I always try to give my best.”

After winning his second consecutive Australian Open title, Sinner enjoyed a quiet dinner with his team, including his brother, to celebrate. “We just had a great time together. It was nice to close the tournament with just us, after two weeks surrounded by so many people,” he said.

Sinner Reflects on the Support of Australian Fans

Despite uncertainty over how he would be received by the Australian crowd due to last year’s doping controversy, Sinner expressed gratitude for the support he received. In August, he tested positive for traces of a banned substance, Clostebol, but avoided a ban after the International Tennis Integrity Agency ruled there was no fault or negligence on his part. He will face the Court of Arbitration for Sport in April after the World Anti-Doping Agency appealed the decision.

“The crowd has been amazing. From the start of the tournament, through to the week of preparation, the support has meant so much to me,” Sinner said.

Looking ahead, Sinner will continue to focus on honing his game and maintaining the strong bond with his team, including Cahill, as he strives to add more Grand Slam titles to his collection.