Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Who Is Venkata Datta Sai? Meet PV Sindhu’s Future Husband With An IPL Connection

PV Sindhu is set to marry Venkata Datta Sai, an executive director at Posidex Technologies, in Udaipur on December 22. Read about his career and their wedding details.

Who Is Venkata Datta Sai? Meet PV Sindhu’s Future Husband With An IPL Connection

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, who recently ended her trophy drought by clinching the Syed Modi International title, is all set to marry Venkata Datta Sai, an accomplished professional from Hyderabad. The couple will wed in a grand ceremony in Udaipur on December 22, with events beginning two days earlier. The wedding celebration will also include a reception in Hyderabad on December 24.

The announcement comes at a time when Sindhu’s professional life is at its peak, making this wedding even more special. Her father, PV Ramana, revealed that the families had known each other for a while, but the wedding arrangements were finalised only recently due to Sindhu’s packed schedule.

Venkata Datta Sai, an Executive Director at Posidex Technologies, has a distinguished career. His journey began with a BBA in Accounting and Finance from Flame University, and he later completed his Master’s degree in Data Science and Machine Learning from the International Institute of Information Technology in Bangalore. Datta Sai’s early career included a stint at JSW, where he worked both as a summer intern and in an in-house consultant role.

MUST READ: New York Cowboys Defend Their USPL In An Enthralling Finale

However, his most notable career achievements are his leadership roles at Sour Apple Asset Management and Posidex Technologies. He has contributed significantly to simplifying complex financial operations using technology, helping banks like HDFC and ICICI streamline processes.

Although his professional background spans finance, economics, and tech, Datta Sai has also made waves in the world of sports business, having worked with IPL teams. He humbly acknowledges that while his BBA in finance may seem less glamorous, his time spent managing an IPL team was incredibly educational.

With an impressive blend of technical expertise and business acumen, Venkata Datta Sai is set to support his wife in her demanding professional badminton career. Sindhu will soon return to training as she prepares for a crucial season ahead.

ALSO READ: Ruben Amorim Outshines Erik Ten Hag In Managing Man Utd’s Superstar

Filed under

PV Sindhu pv sindhu wedding Venkata Datta Sai Venkata Datta Sai career

Advertisement

Also Read

Bangladesh High Court To Hear Chinmoy Das’ Bail Plea; Das’ Lawyer Critical

Bangladesh High Court To Hear Chinmoy Das’ Bail Plea; Das’ Lawyer Critical

Terrorist Killed In Dachigam Forest Operation In Srinagar, Search Continues

Terrorist Killed In Dachigam Forest Operation In Srinagar, Search Continues

Bollywood Actor Vikrant Massey Calls It ‘A Day To Remember For Rest Of My Life’, But Not For His Retirement Announcement

Bollywood Actor Vikrant Massey Calls It ‘A Day To Remember For Rest Of My Life’,...

Man United Legend Gary Neville’s Salford To Face Manchester City In FA Cup Third Round

Man United Legend Gary Neville’s Salford To Face Manchester City In FA Cup Third Round

Cyclone ‘Fengal’: Coastal Districts in Tamil Nadu Face Heavy Rain and Cold Wave

Cyclone ‘Fengal’: Coastal Districts in Tamil Nadu Face Heavy Rain and Cold Wave

Entertainment

Bollywood Actor Vikrant Massey Calls It ‘A Day To Remember For Rest Of My Life’, But Not For His Retirement Announcement

Bollywood Actor Vikrant Massey Calls It ‘A Day To Remember For Rest Of My Life’,

When Did Daddy Yankee Meet Mireddys Gonzalez? Lesser Known Facts About Rapper’s Wife As He Announces DIVORCE

When Did Daddy Yankee Meet Mireddys Gonzalez? Lesser Known Facts About Rapper’s Wife As He

Who Is Daddy Yankee’s Wife? All About Mireddys Gonzalez As He Announces His Divorce After 20 Years Of Marriage

Who Is Daddy Yankee’s Wife? All About Mireddys Gonzalez As He Announces His Divorce After

What Happened To Harvey Weinstein? Disgraced Movie Mogul Rushed Back To Hospital For Urgent Medical Treatment

What Happened To Harvey Weinstein? Disgraced Movie Mogul Rushed Back To Hospital For Urgent Medical

AC/DC Are Coming To North America After 9 Years- Check Dates, Venue, Tickets And Full Schedule Here!

AC/DC Are Coming To North America After 9 Years- Check Dates, Venue, Tickets And Full

Advertisement

Lifestyle

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox