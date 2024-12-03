Who Is Venkata Datta Sai? Meet PV Sindhu’s Future Husband With An IPL Connection

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, who recently ended her trophy drought by clinching the Syed Modi International title, is all set to marry Venkata Datta Sai, an accomplished professional from Hyderabad. The couple will wed in a grand ceremony in Udaipur on December 22, with events beginning two days earlier. The wedding celebration will also include a reception in Hyderabad on December 24.

The announcement comes at a time when Sindhu’s professional life is at its peak, making this wedding even more special. Her father, PV Ramana, revealed that the families had known each other for a while, but the wedding arrangements were finalised only recently due to Sindhu’s packed schedule.

Venkata Datta Sai, an Executive Director at Posidex Technologies, has a distinguished career. His journey began with a BBA in Accounting and Finance from Flame University, and he later completed his Master’s degree in Data Science and Machine Learning from the International Institute of Information Technology in Bangalore. Datta Sai’s early career included a stint at JSW, where he worked both as a summer intern and in an in-house consultant role.

However, his most notable career achievements are his leadership roles at Sour Apple Asset Management and Posidex Technologies. He has contributed significantly to simplifying complex financial operations using technology, helping banks like HDFC and ICICI streamline processes.

Although his professional background spans finance, economics, and tech, Datta Sai has also made waves in the world of sports business, having worked with IPL teams. He humbly acknowledges that while his BBA in finance may seem less glamorous, his time spent managing an IPL team was incredibly educational.

With an impressive blend of technical expertise and business acumen, Venkata Datta Sai is set to support his wife in her demanding professional badminton career. Sindhu will soon return to training as she prepares for a crucial season ahead.

