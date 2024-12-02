Home
Tuesday, December 3, 2024
A 70-Year-Old Man Once Threatened To Kidnap PV Sindhu In A Bizarre Petition If She Did Not Agree To Marry Him

While it was unclear whether the petition was a joke or a serious statement, the situation has raised concerns among Sindhu’s followers, who have called for authorities to address the issue to prevent it from becoming a troubling trend.

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu, renowned for her perseverance and dedication, has earned immense respect in the country. Her relentless effort to be the best shuttler in the world has propelled her to great heights.

Sindhu’s devotion to her country has endeared her to fans, but in one case, a fan’s admiration has taken a bizarre turn. In Tamil Nadu, a 70-year-old man named Malaisamy submitted a petition to the district collector claiming he was 16 years old and wished to marry the badminton star.

The man even said he was willing to abduct her to make this happen.

According to reports, Malaisamy presented a picture of Sindhu and a letter expressing his intentions, stating that he was born on April 4, 2004, and had been deeply impressed by her rise to fame in such a short period.

Indian badminton champion PV Sindhu is set to marry Venkata Datta Sai, an executive director at Posidex Technologies in Hyderabad, on December 22 in Udaipur.

The wedding ceremony will take place on December 22, followed by a reception in Hyderabad on December 24. Pre-wedding celebrations for the two-time Olympic medalist will kick off on December 20.

Sindhu’s father, PV Ramana, confirmed that the families have been acquainted for some time, but the wedding plans were only finalized about a month ago.

He added that the timing was chosen to suit Sindhu’s busy schedule, as her commitments will intensify starting in January. Sindhu also intends to resume her training shortly after the festivities, as the upcoming badminton season is crucial.

ALSO READ: Did PV Sindhu Lie To Ranveer Allahbadia About Being SINGLE? Here’s How The Ace Shuttler Kept Her Relationship Secret

