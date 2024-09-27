Who Was Clive Everton? Iconic Snooker Commentator Who Wrote 20 Books On Cue Sports Dies At 87

He also made regular appearances on BBC Radio Five Live, further solidifying his connection with the sport. Everton was inducted into snooker’s Hall of Fame in 2017, and in 2019, he was honoured with an MBE for his contributions to snooker.

Clive Everton, the iconic snooker commentator known as the “voice of snooker,” has passed away at the age of 87. His career as a commentator began in 1978 at the BBC, where he was called in to cover the World Championship on just 20 minutes’ notice.

Over the next 30 years, he became a central figure in the network’s snooker coverage. After the retirement of lead commentators Jack Karnehm and Ted Lowe in the mid-1990s, Everton took on the role of being the definitive voice of the sport.

Who Was Clive Everton?

His commentary chronicled major moments in snooker history, including Stephen Hendry’s dominance and the rise of legends like Ronnie O’Sullivan, John Higgins, and Mark Williams.

While the BBC eventually replaced him with younger broadcasters and former players in the early 2010s, Everton continued commentating for Sky Sports and later ITV until 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic and his struggle with Parkinson’s disease made it difficult for him to travel to events.

Apart from his broadcasting career, Everton was the editor of Snooker Scene magazine for over 50 years and contributed to renowned newspapers.

MUST READ: Katie Boulter Makes An Astounding Comeback As She Beats Taylor Townsend In China Open

He also made regular appearances on BBC Radio Five Live, further solidifying his connection with the sport. Everton was inducted into snooker’s Hall of Fame in 2017, and in 2019, he was honoured with an MBE for his contributions to snooker. The British Open trophy was named after him in 2022.

His passing was announced by fellow commentator David Hendon, who paid tribute to Everton as a “giant of broadcasting and journalism” and a valued friend.

Snooker’s governing body, WST, acknowledged his pivotal role in covering many of the sport’s historic moments. Everton’s commentary style was characterized by its understated approach, with a focus on thoughtful silence and carefully chosen words.

Before focusing fully on journalism and commentary, Everton enjoyed success as an amateur snooker and billiards player. He won the junior national billiards title and, after turning professional in snooker in 1981, achieved a career-high ranking of 47th in the world.

He later shifted his focus entirely to his career behind the microphone. Everton also authored over 20 books on cue sports and played tennis at a county level for Worcestershire.