Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, September 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Who Was Clive Everton? Iconic Snooker Commentator Who Wrote 20 Books On Cue Sports Dies At 87

He also made regular appearances on BBC Radio Five Live, further solidifying his connection with the sport. Everton was inducted into snooker’s Hall of Fame in 2017, and in 2019, he was honoured with an MBE for his contributions to snooker.

Who Was Clive Everton? Iconic Snooker Commentator Who Wrote 20 Books On Cue Sports Dies At 87

Clive Everton, the iconic snooker commentator known as the “voice of snooker,” has passed away at the age of 87. His career as a commentator began in 1978 at the BBC, where he was called in to cover the World Championship on just 20 minutes’ notice.

Over the next 30 years, he became a central figure in the network’s snooker coverage. After the retirement of lead commentators Jack Karnehm and Ted Lowe in the mid-1990s, Everton took on the role of being the definitive voice of the sport.

Who Was Clive Everton?

His commentary chronicled major moments in snooker history, including Stephen Hendry’s dominance and the rise of legends like Ronnie O’Sullivan, John Higgins, and Mark Williams.

While the BBC eventually replaced him with younger broadcasters and former players in the early 2010s, Everton continued commentating for Sky Sports and later ITV until 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic and his struggle with Parkinson’s disease made it difficult for him to travel to events.

Apart from his broadcasting career, Everton was the editor of Snooker Scene magazine for over 50 years and contributed to renowned newspapers.

MUST READ: Katie Boulter Makes An Astounding Comeback As She Beats Taylor Townsend In China Open

He also made regular appearances on BBC Radio Five Live, further solidifying his connection with the sport. Everton was inducted into snooker’s Hall of Fame in 2017, and in 2019, he was honoured with an MBE for his contributions to snooker. The British Open trophy was named after him in 2022.

His passing was announced by fellow commentator David Hendon, who paid tribute to Everton as a “giant of broadcasting and journalism” and a valued friend.

Snooker’s governing body, WST, acknowledged his pivotal role in covering many of the sport’s historic moments. Everton’s commentary style was characterized by its understated approach, with a focus on thoughtful silence and carefully chosen words.

Before focusing fully on journalism and commentary, Everton enjoyed success as an amateur snooker and billiards player. He won the junior national billiards title and, after turning professional in snooker in 1981, achieved a career-high ranking of 47th in the world.

He later shifted his focus entirely to his career behind the microphone. Everton also authored over 20 books on cue sports and played tennis at a county level for Worcestershire.

ALSO READ: Manu Bhaker On Her Olympics Journey: Never Had I Imagined…

Filed under

Clive Everton latest snooker news Latest world news snooker Trending news

Also Read

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Saudi Arabia Announces Alliance To Advocate For Two-State Solution To Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Saudi Arabia Announces Alliance To Advocate For Two-State Solution To Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Air India Passenger Finds ‘Cockroach’ In food

Air India Passenger Finds ‘Cockroach’ In food

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Who Owns The Internet? Council Member At ICANN Shares Potential Dangers Of A Single Country’s Oversight | Exclusive

Who Owns The Internet? Council Member At ICANN Shares Potential Dangers Of A Single Country’s...

Entertainment

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

From Usher To Justin Bieber, Stars Are Facing Unwanted Heat In Relation To Diddy’s Sexual Assault Probe

From Usher To Justin Bieber, Stars Are Facing Unwanted Heat In Relation To Diddy’s Sexual

Is Jennifer Lopez Holding Grudges Against Former Husband Ben Affleck?

Is Jennifer Lopez Holding Grudges Against Former Husband Ben Affleck?

What Does The Latest Lawsuit Against Sean Diddy Combs Say? Rapper Faces New Allegations

What Does The Latest Lawsuit Against Sean Diddy Combs Say? Rapper Faces New Allegations

Lifestyle

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox