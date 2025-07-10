Who was Radhika Yadav? Indian Tennis Player Shot Dead By Father At Gurugram Home

A shocking incident happened in Gurugram where 25-year-old tennis player Radhika Yadav was shot dead by her own father.

The incident took place at their house in Sushant Lok Phase 2, and it has left everyone really shocked and heartbroken.

Who was Radhika Yadav?

Radhika was a talented tennis player who had played at the state level.

She was doing really well in doubles and had a career-best ITF ranking of 113 as of November 4, 2024. She had earned 10 international points too.

In Haryana, she was ranked number 5 in women’s doubles. She was also close to other top Indian players like Poorvi Bhatt and Thaniya Sarai Gogulamanda.

Social Media Reels May Have Caused Fight

According to the police, Radhika’s father was upset with her because she used to spend a lot of time making Instagram reels.

He thought it was becoming an addiction and affecting her life.

That day, he shot five bullets at her. Three of them hit her. She was taken to a private hospital but sadly, she couldn’t survive.

Police Arrest Father, Start Investigation

The police have arrested her father and also taken the revolver he used.

Right now, they are still investigating the full reason behind this tragic incident.

They are checking if there were any other problems in the family too.

A Life and Dream Cut Short

Radhika was a hardworking and promising tennis player. Everyone who knew her is in deep shock.

Her death is really painful, especially because she was so young and had such a bright future.

This incident also makes us think about how serious family pressure and social media issues can become.

