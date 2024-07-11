Why Did Rahul Dravid Refuse Bonus Money From BCCI ?

Former Indian head coach Rahul Dravid was offered the same prize money (Rs 5 crore) as the players after India’s historic win in the T20 World Cup 2024 final. However, according to a report, the 51-year-old declined the extra bonus and chose to receive the same amount (Rs 2.5 crore) as the other coaches.

“Rahul wanted the same bonus (Rs 2.5 crore) as his support staff, including bowling coach Paras Mhambrey, fielding coach T Dilip, and batting coach Vikram Rathore. We respect his wishes,” a BCCI source told the Hindustan Times on Wednesday.

The Indian Express reported on Monday that out of the Rs 125 crore prize money announced by BCCI for India’s T20 World Cup 2024 team, each of the 15 players and head coach Dravid would receive Rs 5 crore, while the other three coaches would get Rs 2.5 crore each.

In a generous move, Dravid asked to receive the same amount as his colleagues instead of the higher bonus.

The BCCI announced prizes for everyone involved with India’s T20 World Cup 2024-winning team. Four reserve players and selectors would each receive Rs 1 crore, and Rs 2 crore was allocated for the rest of the support staff, which includes three physiotherapists, three throwdown specialists, two masseurs, and the strength and conditioning coach.

Dravid, who became head coach in November 2021, served for over 2.5 years before stepping down. In his final match, India, led by Rohit Sharma, defeated South Africa by seven runs to win their second T20 World Cup title in 17 years.

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir on July 9, who top-scored in the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup final, was announced as Dravid’s replacement. Gambhir will lead the Indian team until December 2027.

