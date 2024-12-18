Why Has Red Bull Parted Ways With Sergio Perez?

The journey of Sergio Perez with Red Bull Racing has reached an unexpected conclusion, marking the end of his illustrious Formula 1 career—for now. Struggling to find form in a challenging 2024 season, the Mexican driver and the team agreed to part ways, leaving the paddock to speculate on what’s next.

Despite signing a contract extension in June, intended to secure his position with the team until the end of 2026, Perez failed to deliver the results Red Bull had hoped for. Team principal Christian Horner had expressed optimism that the new deal would help stabilize Perez’s mindset and reinvigorate his form, but later admitted, “It didn’t work.”

A Season of Declining Performance

Perez’s performance sharply declined in 2024, with only nine points scored in the last eight races of the season. His most recent podium finish was at the Chinese Grand Prix, the fifth race of the year. This drop in form significantly impacted Red Bull’s championship hopes, with the team falling to third place in the Constructors’ standings behind Ferrari, resulting in a financial blow and reduced bonuses for the team members.

The mounting pressure and mistakes took a toll on Perez, who acknowledged that his efforts to compensate for earlier errors only led to further missteps. “Being Max Verstappen’s teammate is one of the hardest jobs in sport,” one commentator noted, emphasizing the mental strain of competing alongside the dominant two-time world champion.

Red Bull’s Efforts to Support Sergio Perez

Red Bull made numerous attempts to help Perez regain his footing. The team provided a new race engineer, experimented with setups, and even replaced his chassis mid-season. Although some technical issues were identified and addressed, these changes failed to translate into improved results on track. Perez ended the season eighth in the Drivers’ standings, his worst finish during his four years with Red Bull, trailing Verstappen by 285 points.

Perez’s contributions to Red Bull, however, are notable. He played a pivotal role in Verstappen’s maiden championship win in 2021, particularly with his defensive driving against Lewis Hamilton in Abu Dhabi. He also helped the team secure Constructors’ titles in 2022 and 2023, achievements that Red Bull deeply respects.

The End of Journey Between Sergio Perez and Red Bull

Despite Red Bull’s characteristic impatience with underperforming drivers, the team showed uncharacteristic perseverance with Perez throughout the season. Ultimately, their patience ran out following the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where Red Bull executives decided it was time for the 34-year-old driver to move on. It is believed Perez was given the option to leave on his own terms, but he was steadfast in his belief that he could still deliver for the team.

Over the next 10 days, the team and Perez worked out the terms of his departure. This decision marks the end of Perez’s Formula 1 career for now, after 12 seasons that showcased his consistency in the midfield and exceptional tyre management skills.

What Lies Ahead for Perez

As the dust settles, questions remain about Perez’s future. With Cadillac/GM potentially entering Formula 1 in 2026, there could be new opportunities on the grid. Perez must decide whether to pursue a spot with a new team, accept a position lower in the field, or explore ventures outside the sport

In Perez’s absence, Red Bull is expected to promote reserve driver Liam Lawson to the main team. Additionally, Formula 2 runner-up Isack Hadjar is likely to join AlphaTauri, partnering with Yuki Tsunoda. This signals a fresh start for Red Bull as they look to reassert their dominance in the coming seasons.

