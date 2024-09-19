Home
Thursday, September 19, 2024
Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Rumana Ahmed Excluded From Bangladesh’s Squad

Bangladesh dropped their seasoned all-rounder, Rumana Ahmed, from their squad for the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup 2024. Rumana, however, isn't the only player who missed out on a place in the squad.

Bangladesh dropped their seasoned all-rounder, Rumana Ahmed, from their squad for the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup 2024.
Rumana isn’t the only player who missed out on a place in the squad. Rubya Haider, Shorifa Khatun, Sabikun Nahar, and Ishma Tanjim are the other four players dropped from Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup squad.

Chief selector Sajjad Ahmed opened up about Rumana’s absence from the T20I squad despite boasting experience of 87 T20Is.

“We selected Rumana in the Asia Cup, where, unfortunately, she didn’t perform. She is a middle-order bat who isn’t batting the way that is needed in T20s,” he said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

Bangladesh named a 15-player squad for the marquee event in October. For the highly-anticipated tournament, Bangladesh decided to call uncapped top-order batter Taj Nehar.

Young all-rounder Disha Biswas, who featured in the Under-19 T20 World Cup, has also been included in the squad.

Experienced leggie Fahima Khatun, who recently lost her place in the Bangladesh squad, has also been included. She was dropped from the Bangladesh squad for their home series against India and Australia.

Sobhana Mostary was picked in the squad despite her indifferent form. She struggled to pull off a string of good results against India, Australia, and in the Women’s National Cricket League T20 competition. Ahmed explained that the lack of options in the department led to her selection.

“The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 is upon us, with 10 teams set to compete for the trophy across 23 matches in the United Arab Emirates (UAE),” Sajjad added.

Bangladesh will begin their campaign against Scotland on the opening day of the tournament on October 3.

(With inputs from ANI)

