World No. 2 Iga Swiatek Handed One-Month Suspension For Doping

Iga Swiatek, a five-time Grand Slam champion and former World No. 1, accepted a one-month suspension after testing positive for trimetazidine (TMZ), a banned heart medication. The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) announced that the positive result was linked to contamination in melatonin tablets Swiatek was taking to manage jet lag and sleep issues.

The ITIA stated that her explanation showed “no significant fault or negligence” and categorized her level of fault as being “at the lowest end of the range.”

Swiatek, 23, expressed relief after enduring what she described as the most challenging period of her life. “This experience, the most difficult in my life so far, taught me a lot,” she said. “The whole thing will definitely stay with me for the rest of my life.”

The suspension largely coincided with a provisional ban Swiatek served during September and October. She is required to complete the remaining eight days of her sanction during a current competition pause.

Return to Competition

Swiatek resumed playing in recent weeks and emphasized her desire to start the 2025 season “with a clean slate.” She admitted the uncertainty surrounding the process was the most difficult part. “I didn’t know what was going to happen with my career, how things would end, or if I would be allowed to play tennis at all,” she shared.

The World Tennis Association (WTA) issued a statement supporting Swiatek, emphasizing her “strong commitment to fair play and upholding the principles of clean sport.” The WTA acknowledged the challenges athletes face in navigating medications and supplements, underscoring the importance of rigorous compliance to avoid inadvertent violations.

ITIA CEO Karen Moorhouse explained that the contamination stemmed from a regulated medication in Poland, which does not have the same designation globally. “Once the source of the TMZ had been established, it became clear this was a highly unusual instance of a contaminated product,” Moorhouse said.

Despite the unintentional nature of the violation, Swiatek was required to forfeit approximately $160,000 in prize money earned at the Cincinnati Open in August, shortly after her positive test.

Swiatek’s Continued Legacy

Swiatek, who won her fifth Grand Slam title at the French Open earlier this year, remains a celebrated figure in tennis. After relinquishing her No. 1 ranking to Aryna Sabalenka, she claimed bronze at the Paris Olympics and has continued to demonstrate resilience on and off the court.

Read More : Robert Lewandowski Joins Ronaldo And Messi In 100 Champions League Goals Club