Home > Sports > WPL 2026 Final RCB vs DC | Another 'Jem' of an Innings: Jemimah Rodrigues' Fiery Fifty Earns Social Media Praise

WPL 2026 Final RCB vs DC | Another ‘Jem’ of an Innings: Jemimah Rodrigues’ Fiery Fifty Earns Social Media Praise

Delhi Capitals Jemimah Rodrigues notched up a quick-fire 57 off 37 as the side posted a mammoth 203/4 in 20 overs against RCB in WPL 2026 final.

Jemimah Rodrigues scored a brilliant fifty in WPL 2026 final. (Photo Credits: WPL/X)
Jemimah Rodrigues scored a brilliant fifty in WPL 2026 final. (Photo Credits: WPL/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: February 5, 2026 21:58:36 IST

WPL 2026 Final RCB vs DC | Another ‘Jem’ of an Innings: Jemimah Rodrigues’ Fiery Fifty Earns Social Media Praise

Delhi Capitals captain Jemimah Rodrigues was on song during the WPL 2026 final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Vadodra as she hammered 57 off just 37 deliveries to help the side post a big total of 203/4 in 20 overs. The right-handed batter came into bat at number four after DC lost wicket-keeper batter Lizelle Lee who looked in good touch. Lee scored 37 off 30 before getting caught by Grace Harris off Nadine de Klerk.

Rodrigues joined Laura Wolvaardt and the two chipped in with an important partnership of 76 runs for the third wicket. The skipper eventually departed at the end of the 16th over.

Wolvaardt then got the support of Chinelle Henry who took on the RCB bowlers right from the word go. Henry made a very important contribution of an unbeaten 35 off 15 that helped the side go past 200-run mark. Wolvaardt was dismissed on the final delivery of the innings for 44 off 25.

Lauren Bell was the most economical bowler for RCB as she just gave away 19 runs in 4 overs.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2026: “Indian Mentality” Makes India Favourites For Title, Says Suryakumar Yadav

First published on: Feb 5, 2026 9:57 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Tags: jemimah rodrigueslauren bellRCB vs DCsmriti mandhanaWPL 2026

Tags: jemimah rodrigueslauren bellRCB vs DCsmriti mandhanaWPL 2026

US-Russia Nuclear Pact Ends, Kremlin Vows To Act Responsibly But Warns Of Strategic Risks: ‘What Happens Next Depends On…’

WPL 2026 Final RCB vs DC | Another ‘Jem’ of an Innings: Jemimah Rodrigues’ Fiery Fifty Earns Social Media Praise

WPL 2026 Final RCB vs DC | Another ‘Jem’ of an Innings: Jemimah Rodrigues’ Fiery Fifty Earns Social Media Praise

