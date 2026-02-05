WPL 2026 Final RCB vs DC | Another ‘Jem’ of an Innings: Jemimah Rodrigues’ Fiery Fifty Earns Social Media Praise

Delhi Capitals captain Jemimah Rodrigues was on song during the WPL 2026 final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Vadodra as she hammered 57 off just 37 deliveries to help the side post a big total of 203/4 in 20 overs. The right-handed batter came into bat at number four after DC lost wicket-keeper batter Lizelle Lee who looked in good touch. Lee scored 37 off 30 before getting caught by Grace Harris off Nadine de Klerk.

Rodrigues joined Laura Wolvaardt and the two chipped in with an important partnership of 76 runs for the third wicket. The skipper eventually departed at the end of the 16th over.

Another clutch situation, another “Jem” of an innings! 💎 Captain Jemimah Rodrigues smashed her highest score in a TATA WPL final! 👏#TATAWPL 👉 FINAL | #RCBvDC | LIVE NOW ➡️ https://t.co/FmrTMIlPeW pic.twitter.com/ti6iJoYID3 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 5, 2026













Jemimah Rodrigues blazes a 32-ball fifty — the second-quickest in WPL playoff history — en route to a scintillating 57 off just 37 balls. pic.twitter.com/j5ATd7GW1F — The sports (@the_sports_x) February 5, 2026







Jemimah Rodrigues has been really good on some big occasions recently. 127*(134) vs Australia in the semis of the WC

57(37) vs RCB in the finals of WPL

41(23) vs GG in the eliminator of WPL — Spandan Roy (@talksports45) February 5, 2026













Jemimah Rodrigues Blasts Fiery Half-Century in Epic Final Showdown!

🏏🔥💯pic.twitter.com/KD6x1BqKPE — Shivani (@cric_niti) February 5, 2026







Jemimah Rodrigues is playing a masterclass in a crunch game once more. She is making a habit of doing crazy things under extreme pressure. Girl is doing it for Delhi Capitals. She always delivers when the chips are down, when the team needs you the most, when the pressure is… pic.twitter.com/GIvPbzT1QD — Akshat (@Akshatgoel1408) February 5, 2026







Great catch by Richa there But @JemiRodrigues is batting like a dream here , hitting gaps for fun and hitting it consistently Outstanding so far as that’s exactly what you want from a finals #WPLFinal — DK (@DineshKarthik) February 5, 2026







Wolvaardt then got the support of Chinelle Henry who took on the RCB bowlers right from the word go. Henry made a very important contribution of an unbeaten 35 off 15 that helped the side go past 200-run mark. Wolvaardt was dismissed on the final delivery of the innings for 44 off 25.

Lauren Bell was the most economical bowler for RCB as she just gave away 19 runs in 4 overs.

