Home > Sports > WPL 2026: Full List of UP Warriorz Retained and Released Players, From Shweta Sehrawat to Deepti Sharma

WPL 2026: Full List of UP Warriorz Retained and Released Players, From Shweta Sehrawat to Deepti Sharma

UP Warriorz retained only Shweta Sehrawat while releasing 17 players, including Deepti Sharma and Alyssa Healy, ahead of the WPL 2026 auction.

Published By: Shubhi
Published: November 10, 2025 13:18:26 IST

UP Warriorz (UPW) have exhibited an exhilarating auction by retaining only a single player and releasing a multitude of stars ahead of the WPL 2026 mega auction. The only outstanding player who got retained is Shweta Sehrawat, who’s also an uncapped Indian batter, retained for approximately ₹50 lakh.

 

WPL 2026: List of Released Players by UP Warriorz

From the reports, the squad contains 17 players in total, including names such as Deepti Sharma, who was the Player of the Tournament at the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025. Some other top players that are being released are Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath, Alyssa Healy, Chamari Athapaththu, and Kiran Navgire. This is a big shift, signifying that UP Warriorz are looking to start a new era with a new team in the upcoming 2026 season.

 

WPL 2026: UP Warriorz Plan for WPL 2026 Mega Auction

With only retaining one player, UP Warriorz will go into the mega auction with the largest amount of ₹14.5 crore with four Right-to-Match options. This provides UP Warriorz a huge advantage to bid on the best available players and thus with the potential to construct a very good competitive team for the next season.

 

Stay tuned to check UPW’s completely changed strategy, which clearly highlights that they are focusing on new talent and strategic acquisitions through the WPL 2026 auction.

