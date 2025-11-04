2025 Hyundai Venue Launched at ₹7.90 Lakh: Check Price, Specs, Variants

Hyundai debuted the 2025 Venue in India at an attractive ex-showroom price of ₹7.90 lakh. The new generation Venue is very much different from its predecessor in terms of design, starting from the dark chrome grille and quad beam LED headlamps, to the muscular wheel arcs, which give it a modern and sporty look.

Engine Options and Variant Details

The first three petrol variants with the 1.2-liter Kappa MPi engine and a 5-speed manual transmission are the base HX2 at ₹7.90 lakh, HX4 at ₹8.80 lakh, and HX5 at 9.15 lakh. The company will also launch variants for the full automatic and diesel models priced reaching up to ₹12.46 lakh. The N Line version will be made available shortly with the Reveal Price concept car.

Hyper-Premium Cabin and Ultra-Modern Features

This car is externally smaller and concise than other competitors, but internally more spacious with its premium cabin and two screens of 12.3 inches each and a two-tone color scheme. This has digital driver display, infotainment with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 360-degree camera, heated/ventilated seats, panoramic sunroof, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) are the essential ones.

Engine Alternatives and Performance

Engine alternatives range from a naturally aspirated petrol of 1.2-liter, a turbo petrol of 1.0-liter, to a diesel engine of 1.5-liter, with turbo petrol and diesel versions also available with automatic transmission, thus giving a mileage of up to 24.2 kmpl.

The 2025 Hyundai Venue, with its new styling, higher features, and more engine options, has been positioned strongly in the Indian subcompact SUV segment, which is very competitive.