From Maruti Suzuki e- Vitara to Hyundai Inster-based: Top 5 Upcoming Electric Cras In India

India’s electric vehicle (EV) market is rapidly evolving, with several exciting launches planned for the coming years. Leading automakers like Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, Tata Hyundai, and Kia are gearing up to introduce advanced electric cars that promise impressive range, cutting edge features, and sustainable performance. These upcoming EVs are expected to redefine the driving experience while supporting India’s shift towards cleaner mobility. Here are five highly anticipated electric cars set to make a big impact on the Indian market in 2025 and beyond.

Maruti Suzuki e- Vitara- Maruti’s e-Vitara is positioned to be a game changer. It will offer two battery options (49 kWh and 61 kWh), with the larger battery reportedly delivering over 500 km of range under the MIDC standard. Expect strong features like Level-2 ADAS, a large touchscreen display, wireless connectivity, and a muscular SUV-like design. The 61 kWh version is said to deliver around 172 hp and 189 Nm in the 2WD setup. Toyota Urban Cruiser EV- The Urban Cruiser EV is basically a rebadged version version of the e-Vitara/Suzuki e-Vitara. It will share the same platform and battery options: 49 kWh and 61 kWh. Power outputs are similar, with about 142-144 hp for the smaller battery and 172-174 hp for the larger battery in FWD. Also, AWD versions are expected, delivering higher output and torque. This model is slated for launch in late 2025 in India. Tata Sierra EV- Tata’s Sierra EV is the electric version of its revived Sierra nameplate. While specifics are still limited, it is expected to combine Tata’s rugged design cues with modern EV tech. It will likely compete in the mid size electric SUV category, offering good range and features, considering Tata’s pace in EV infrastructure. The Sierra EV is one of the SUVs causing a stir in upcoming launches. Kia Syros EV- The Syros EV from Kia is expected to arrive in early 2026. It shares its base platform with the Hyundai-Kia “K1” range (similar to Hyundai Inster EV). Battery options are expected around 42 kWh and 49 kWh, with ranges likely in the 300-355 km zone under WLTP standards. The Syros EV will also come with features like Level-2 ADAS, panoramic sunroof, 360-degree cameras, and be competitively priced (around rs. 14-20 lakh ex-showroom). Hyundai Inster-based EV- While there is no official name yet, an “Inster based EV” seems to refer to Hyundai’s upcoming compact EV models sharing their platform. This platform is being leveraged in the design of the Syros EV and could suggest similar upcoming hatchback/compact options that are more affordable. Features such as fast charging, efficient battery tech, and modern interiors are expected. Range for such models is seen as nearer to 300-350 km, with battery sizes in the low 40-50 kWh ballpark.

Conclusion

The upcoming electric vehicles from Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, Tata, Hyundai, and Kia highlight how India’s automotive sector is embracing innovation and sustainability. With impressive battery ranges, advanced technology like Level-2 ADAS, and competitive pricing, these EVs are designed to meet the needs of the modern drivers.