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Home > Tech and Auto News > 84-Year-Old China Grandma Falls In Love With ‘AI Boyfriend’ Jianguo; Spends 10 Hours Daily, Writes Love Letters And Buys Expensive Items From His Online Store

84-Year-Old China Grandma Falls In Love With ‘AI Boyfriend’ Jianguo; Spends 10 Hours Daily, Writes Love Letters And Buys Expensive Items From His Online Store

An unusual story from China has gone viral after an 84-year-old woman developed a deep emotional attachment to an AI-generated “bossy president” character, spending hours every day watching his videos, writing him love letters and even shopping from his online store.

84-Year-Old China Grandma Falls In Love With ‘AI Boyfriend’ Jianguo; Spends 10 Hours Daily, Writes Love Letters And Buys Expensive Items From His Online Store (Pic Credits: AI - Generated)
84-Year-Old China Grandma Falls In Love With ‘AI Boyfriend’ Jianguo; Spends 10 Hours Daily, Writes Love Letters And Buys Expensive Items From His Online Store (Pic Credits: AI - Generated)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: March 27, 2026 16:48:08 IST

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84-Year-Old China Grandma Falls In Love With ‘AI Boyfriend’ Jianguo; Spends 10 Hours Daily, Writes Love Letters And Buys Expensive Items From His Online Store

An unusual story from China has gone viral after an 84-year-old woman developed a deep emotional attachment to an AI-generated “bossy president” character, spending hours every day watching his videos, writing him love letters and even shopping from his online store.

Obsessed With Virtual ‘Boyfriend’ Jianguo

The woman, identified as Zhang Yulan from Hubei province, became fixated on an AI-generated male persona named “Jianguo,” a typical “bossy president” character popular in Chinese romantic fiction.

These characters are portrayed as dominant yet caring partners who make their lovers feel protected. Zhang reportedly spent over 10 hours a day watching videos of Jianguo and other similar digital figures on short video platforms.

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She believed she was in a relationship with him and even thought about marrying him. Love letters, emotional messages and online shopping, her attachment went beyond watching videos.

Zhang wrote handwritten love letters to the AI persona, expressing emotional distress after imagined arguments and asking if he “hated” her. In one letter, she apologised for “hurting” him and spoke about their “relationship,” showing how deeply involved she had become.

She also spent money buying items from the AI character’s online shop, often at high prices.

Family Concerned, Story Sparks Debate

Her family discovered the situation and grew concerned about her growing obsession. The story has since sparked discussion online about the emotional impact of AI-generated content, especially on elderly users who may seek companionship and emotional support.

Experts say such cases highlight how AI can fill emotional gaps but may also lead to overdependence if not monitored.

ALSO READ: Why OpenAI Shelved ChatGPT’s Erotic ‘Adult Mode’ Indefinitely? What Led To The Move; Debate Over AI Boundaries Explained

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Tags: AI boyfriend JianguoAI emotional attachmentbossy president trend ChinaChina grandma AI love storyelderly AI obsessionhandwritten love letters AIHubei woman storyonline shopping AI influencersocial media AI debateviral China news

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84-Year-Old China Grandma Falls In Love With ‘AI Boyfriend’ Jianguo; Spends 10 Hours Daily, Writes Love Letters And Buys Expensive Items From His Online Store

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84-Year-Old China Grandma Falls In Love With ‘AI Boyfriend’ Jianguo; Spends 10 Hours Daily, Writes Love Letters And Buys Expensive Items From His Online Store

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84-Year-Old China Grandma Falls In Love With ‘AI Boyfriend’ Jianguo; Spends 10 Hours Daily, Writes Love Letters And Buys Expensive Items From His Online Store
84-Year-Old China Grandma Falls In Love With ‘AI Boyfriend’ Jianguo; Spends 10 Hours Daily, Writes Love Letters And Buys Expensive Items From His Online Store
84-Year-Old China Grandma Falls In Love With ‘AI Boyfriend’ Jianguo; Spends 10 Hours Daily, Writes Love Letters And Buys Expensive Items From His Online Store
84-Year-Old China Grandma Falls In Love With ‘AI Boyfriend’ Jianguo; Spends 10 Hours Daily, Writes Love Letters And Buys Expensive Items From His Online Store

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