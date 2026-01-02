LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > All-New Kia Seltos Launched in India: What’s New in Price, Features, Engines, and Safety Tech

All-New Kia Seltos Launched in India: What's New in Price, Features, Engines, and Safety Tech

Kia has launched the all-new Seltos in India at Rs 10.99 lakh, featuring bold design updates, advanced technology, multiple engine options, and enhanced safety with Level 2 ADAS.

Credits- Kia
Credits- Kia

Published By: Shubhi Kumar
Published: January 2, 2026 17:52:38 IST

Published By: Shubhi Kumar

All-New Kia Seltos Launched in India: What’s New in Price, Features, Engines, and Safety Tech

Kia India has launched the second-generation Seltos SUV, which is clearly different from the previous model in many aspects, such as design, technology, and safety. The ex-showroom starting price of Rs 10.99 lakh (which is the case in India) not only makes it the best-equipped SUV in its price segment but also a competitor for the Hyundai Creta and others, as well as having better engines and powertrains.

Launch Highlights

India was the first to show the completely new Seltos on a global scale on January 2, 2026, after Kia decided to present it in the Indian market first. The new Seltos is based on Kia’s K3 platform, which means it has better safety and is more refined than before. The limited booking that started on December 11, 2025, was for the amount of Rs 25,000 with delivery of cars from mid-January. The vehicle has a length of 4,460mm and a 2,690mm wheelbase, allowing it to be spacious, and it comes with all 12 colours of the previous model, along with some new ones like the Morning Haze.

Design and Dimensions

Flaunting the new bold design of Kia, the SUV has a wide chrome grille, flush door handles, split LED DRLs, and even 18-inch alloys as large as the size of the wheel. The entire presence of the SUV has been accentuated by the boxy posture, and monotone or dual-tone finishes can be selected.

 

Interior and Tech

A 30-inch Trinity Panoramic Display dominates the interior, combined with Bose 8-speaker audio, wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, and a dual-pane sunroof. The comfort factor includes a 10-way power driver seat with memory, ventilated seats, and relaxation modes.

 

Powertrains

Three engines have been retained: 1.5L NA petrol (115hp), 1.5L turbo-petrol (160hp), and 1.5L diesel (116hp). Gearboxes offered are 6-speed manual, iMT, CVT, 7-speed DCT, and 6-speed auto.

 

Safety Features

A comprehensive 24-point safety pack consists of 6 airbags, ABS, and ESC, along with Level 2 ADAS, which includes 21 functions such as collision avoidance, adaptive cruise, etc. Additional tools are a 360° camera and a blind-spot monitor.

 

Variants and Pricing

The new Kia Seltos comes with the HTE, HTK, HTX, and GTX trims, together with various option packs such as Convenience, Premium, ADAS, and X-Line. The top variants would be priced around Rs 22 lakh, which will keep it well positioned in the market.

ALSO READ: EV Push Meets SUV Boom: Maruti, Tata, Kia & Hyundai Gear Up For India’s Biggest Car Launches Of 2026

First published on: Jan 2, 2026 5:52 PM IST
Tags: Kia Seltos enginesKia Seltos featuresKia Seltos price IndiaKia Seltos safety ADASmidsize SUV IndiaNew Kia Seltos 2026

All-New Kia Seltos Launched in India: What’s New in Price, Features, Engines, and Safety Tech

QUICK LINKS