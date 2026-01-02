LIVE TV
EV Push Meets SUV Boom: Maruti, Tata, Kia & Hyundai Gear Up For India's Biggest Car Launches Of 2026

India’s auto industry gears up for early 2026 with major SUV and EV launches from Maruti, Tata, Kia, Hyundai, Renault and Mahindra, intensifying competition across segments.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 2, 2026 14:54:52 IST

Indian Auto Sector Set for Major Vehicle Launches in Early 2026

The Indian automotive industry is gearing up for a series of high-profile vehicle launches in early 2026, signalling heightened competition across both electric vehicle (EV) and internal combustion engine (ICE) segments. Leading automakers including Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Kia, Hyundai, Renault and Mahindra are preparing to introduce new models and significant updates as they look to capture consumer interest in the new year.

Mid-SUV Segment Heats Up

Kia India has already kicked off the launch season with the second-generation All-New Kia Seltos, priced from Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated Seltos is larger than its predecessor, measuring 4,460 mm in length with a wheelbase of 2,690 mm, aimed at enhancing cabin space. Kia India Managing Director and CEO Gwanggu Lee said the new model is designed to redefine the mid-SUV segment by raising standards in space, safety, technology and overall ownership experience.

Hyundai Motor India has also expanded its lineup with the HX5+ variant of the Hyundai VENUE, priced at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The variant is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine and offers features such as quad-beam LED headlamps and a wireless smartphone charger. Hyundai MD and CEO Tarun Garg noted that the all-new VENUE has received over 50,000 bookings, reflecting strong consumer demand.

EV Push Gains Momentum

Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch its first electric vehicle, the e-Vitara, this month. The electric SUV is likely to feature a minimalist design, Level 2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera and ventilated front seats. It is expected to be offered with two battery pack options, 48.8 kWh and 61.1 kWh, delivering a claimed range of up to 500 km on a single charge.

Tata Motors is also set to introduce the Sierra EV early this year. Built on the new Acti.ev+ platform, the electric SUV is expected to offer a range of around 500 km along with an all-wheel-drive option, marking the return of the iconic Sierra nameplate in an electric avatar.

Renault, Mahindra Prepare Key Launches

Renault is likely to debut the new-generation Duster on January 26, featuring a 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). Mahindra has also announced the launch of the XUV 7XO on January 5. The model is a revamped version of the XUV700, retaining its internal combustion engine while sharing design elements and features with the electric XEV 9S.

With a mix of EVs, refreshed SUVs and feature-rich variants lined up, early 2026 is shaping up to be a crucial period for India’s auto market, as manufacturers compete aggressively for market share amid evolving consumer preferences.

(This article has been syndicated from ANI, edited for clarity)

First published on: Jan 2, 2026 2:54 PM IST
