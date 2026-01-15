LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Amazon Great Indian Republic Day Sale 2026 Goes Live: Top Deals on Smartphones, TVs, Other Appliances & More

Amazon Great Indian Republic Day Sale 2026 Goes Live: Top Deals on Smartphones, TVs, Other Appliances & More

Amazon’s Great Indian Republic Day Sale 2026 is live from January 16, offering big discounts on smartphones, TVs, appliances, fashion, plus bank offers, cashback, exchange deals, and Prime benefits.

Credits- Amazon
Credits- Amazon

Published By: Shubhi Kumar
Published: January 15, 2026 11:35:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Amazon Great Indian Republic Day Sale 2026 Goes Live: Top Deals on Smartphones, TVs, Other Appliances & More

The Amazon Great Indian Republic Day Sale 2026 began today, January 16, with flourishing discounts in various categories like smartphones, electronics, fashion, and appliances all at once. By the way, the Prime members are the lucky ones to get early access and extra savings as well, with up to 10% instant discount on SBI Credit Card and EMI transactions.​

Best Smartphone Deals

iPhone 17 Pro deals at ₹1,25,400, including ₹3,000 bank discount and ₹6,500 coupon off, while iPhone 17 Pro Max is sold at ₹1,40,400 with the same offers. OnePlus 15R slashed to ₹44,999 from ₹54,999, Samsung Galaxy A55 5G at ₹23,999, and iQOO Neo 10 5G at ₹33,999, down from ₹38,999. Accessories see up to 70% off on chargers and 65% on headphones like OnePlus Buds 4 at ₹4,999.​ (Approx price)

Electronics & Innovation

Smart TVs from TCL, such as the 65-inch 4K UHD model at ₹67,990, are available with up to 65% off. Projectors, including the Portronics Beem 550 at ₹ 8,866, receive the maximum discount of 75%. Laptops like ASUS TUF A15 at ₹74,990 (45% off) and HP Victus at ₹72,990; washing machines such as Samsung 8kg at ₹34,990 (up to 50% off). Refrigerators have discounts of up to 55%, for instance, the Samsung 653L priced at ₹77,990.​ (Approx price) 

 

Fashion & Offers from Banks

Up to 80% discount on clothing, jewelry via Amazon Saheli, and 85% on Amazon Karigar furniture. Unlimited 5% cashback on Amazon Pay ICICI card, exchange up to ₹60,000 on mobiles, and No Cost EMI up to 12 months. Prime perks include 5% off on orders of ₹ 799 or more.  give summary and keywords

First published on: Jan 15, 2026 11:35 AM IST
