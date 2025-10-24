LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Binance brand accountability advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy California crash artificial rain entertainment news Carbide Guns Binance brand accountability advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy California crash artificial rain entertainment news Carbide Guns Binance brand accountability advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy California crash artificial rain entertainment news Carbide Guns Binance brand accountability advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy California crash artificial rain entertainment news Carbide Guns
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Binance brand accountability advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy California crash artificial rain entertainment news Carbide Guns Binance brand accountability advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy California crash artificial rain entertainment news Carbide Guns Binance brand accountability advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy California crash artificial rain entertainment news Carbide Guns Binance brand accountability advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy California crash artificial rain entertainment news Carbide Guns
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Anthropic to open South Korea office as part of Asia expansion

Anthropic to open South Korea office as part of Asia expansion

Anthropic to open South Korea office as part of Asia expansion
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 24, 2025 09:43:28 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Anthropic to open South Korea office as part of Asia expansion

SINGAPORE -Artificial intelligence startup Anthropic will open an office in South Korea, as it ramps up its Asia expansion, a top executive said on Thursday. “Out of the top five (Anthropic) users globally, three are in Asia: Korea, Japan, and India,” Chief Commercial Officer Paul Smith told Reuters in an interview.  He said that 25% of the overall usage of its AI coding tool, Claude Code, happens in Asia, with the most active user being in South Korea. The company said the number of Claude Code active weekly users in Korea had grown sixfold in the last four months. The move comes on the heels of a large-scale global expansion by Anthropic to triple its international workforce to meet a rise in demand for its Claude AI large language models outside the United States. “That growth is going to accelerate in 2026,” Smith said. “We’re focused on the enterprise business and we’re now just approaching $7 billion of revenue," referring to the company's annualized revenue run rate. The AI startup is racing rivals to build models that can reliably operate software and complete multi-step work, key for AI agents, which can perform tasks on behalf of humans. Anthropic’s AI model Claude now has more than 300,000 enterprise customers, with nearly 80% of usage coming from outside the U.S. Smith said the startup will open its Seoul office in early 2026, while already providing services to partners like SK Telecom, which invested $100 million in the startup in 2023. The Alphabet and Amazon.com-backed  AI firm, valued at $183 billion, already announced plans to open offices in Tokyo and the Indian tech hub of Bengaluru and is hiring for over 100 roles in Dublin, London, and Zurich. The executive told Reuters that Anthropic is searching for local partners in all three Asian markets to support clients and that a further expansion is expected to include an office in Australia. (Reporting by Fanny Potkin in Singapore; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 24, 2025 9:43 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Japan's century-old Fujikura rides AI data centre boom to become Nikkei standout

Japan's century-old Fujikura rides AI data centre boom to become Nikkei standout

Apple begins shipping AI servers from Houston factory 

AI data centre startup Crusoe raising $1.38 billion in latest funding round

Applied Materials to lay off 4% of workforce to simplify operations

LATEST NEWS

Kim Kardashian reveals brain aneurysm diagnosis, US media reports

Dodgers LHP Alex Vesia away from team to attend personal matter

Who Is Changpeng Zhao? Why Trump Pardoned The Binance Founder, What Was His Crime And What It Means For Crypto In US

UPDATE 6-NBA Standings

Kim Kardashian reveals brain aneurysm diagnosis, US media reports

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (24-10-2025) LIVE: 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON}- Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Black Mold Found In Sanitary Pads: Viral Video Sparks Global Health Scare, Watch

Piyush Pandey Dies At 70, Advertising World Mourns The Loss

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (24.10.2025) LIVE: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Morning Bid: Spotlight on CPI before APEC whirlwind

Anthropic to open South Korea office as part of Asia expansion

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Anthropic to open South Korea office as part of Asia expansion

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Anthropic to open South Korea office as part of Asia expansion
Anthropic to open South Korea office as part of Asia expansion
Anthropic to open South Korea office as part of Asia expansion
Anthropic to open South Korea office as part of Asia expansion

QUICK LINKS