Apple Intelligence Debuts With Limited Features: What’s Available In The First Set Of Features?

Apple debuts Apple Intelligence on iPhone, iPad, and Mac, offering new writing tools, enhanced Siri, improved Photos search, and more, with additional features launching later this year.

Apple has officially launched the initial set of Apple Intelligence features across its iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices with the release of iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1. Currently available in US English, this debut rollout introduces system-wide writing tools, an enhanced Siri with conversational improvements, and updates to the Photos app, among other features aimed at elevating the Apple ecosystem’s user experience.

“Apple Intelligence introduces a new era for iPhone, iPad, and Mac, delivering brand-new experiences and tools that will transform what our users can accomplish,” said Tim Cook, CEO of Apple. These advancements are designed to refine daily user interactions, from helping draft polished text to more intuitive and refined photo and video search capabilities.

Craig Federighi, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Software Engineering, shared additional insight, stating, “Apple Intelligence unlocks exciting new capabilities that make your iPhone, iPad, and Mac even more helpful and useful, from writing tools to help refine your writing, to summarised notifications that surface what’s most important, to the ability to search for almost anything in your photos and videos by simply describing it.”

Availability And Language Support Expansion

Initially launched in English (US), Apple Intelligence will begin extending to additional languages in December, including localized English versions for Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, South Africa, and the UK. Apple plans to continue expanding language availability through the next year, with updates starting in April to introduce English (India), Chinese, French, German, Japanese, Korean, Spanish, and more.

First Set Of Apple Intelligence Features

Apple’s intelligence-driven writing tools are fully integrated within iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. They offer support for rewriting, proofreading, and summarizing text within Apple’s native apps such as Mail, Messages, Notes, and Pages, as well as third-party apps that choose to support these features. These tools bring advanced generative capabilities to help users communicate effectively, whether drafting emails or refining notes.

Enhanced Siri With Natural Conversational Capabilities

Siri has received a major upgrade with Apple Intelligence, now offering more natural conversational abilities and deeper integration into system-wide functions. Siri on iPhone now includes an interactive light that glows around the edge of the screen, and on Mac, users can place Siri anywhere on their desktop for easy access. Additionally, Siri’s knowledge base now covers more Apple-specific queries, such as device settings and app functionalities, with users having the flexibility to communicate with Siri through both text and voice.

Advanced Photos App Features

The Photos app now includes natural language search, allowing users to locate images and videos by simply describing what they’re looking for. A new “Clean Up” tool has been introduced, enabling users to remove unwanted objects from photos. The updated “Memories” feature can even create videos by using typed descriptions, pulling from both images and video clips in the user’s library.

Productivity Boosts for Email, Notifications, And Focus Mode

The Mail app now features a Priority Messages section that highlights urgent emails, while Notification Summaries offer users a concise view of stacked notifications. The new Focus mode further refines notifications by showing only those requiring immediate attention. In the Notes and Phone apps, users can record, transcribe, and summarize audio, which is especially beneficial for productivity-focused users.

Upcoming Apple Intelligence Features In 2024

Apple has confirmed that additional features are on the way, including an Image Playground app for generating images, system-wide ChatGPT integration for more interactive and responsive assistance, and advanced writing tools. These upcoming features are scheduled for release in December, with more rolling out over the coming months.

Devices Eligible For Apple Intelligence

The Apple Intelligence suite is currently available for the following devices:

iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and the upcoming iPhone 16 series

iPad Air (M1 and later, starting with the 2022 model) and iPad Pro (M1 and later, starting with the 2021 model)

MacBook Air (M1 and later), MacBook Pro (M1 and later), iMac (M1 and later), Mac mini (M1 and later)

Mac Studio (M1 Max and later), and Mac Pro (M2 Ultra)

