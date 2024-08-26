Apple iPhone 16 Launch Event: Date, Time, Venue, How To Watch And All You Need To Know About The Highly-Awaited Model

In addition to the new iPhones, Apple is expected to launch three new Apple Watch models: Watch Series 10, Watch Ultra 3, and a new budget-friendly Apple Watch SE. Read on to know more

Apple has officially announced the launch event for the iPhone 16 series, with invites sent out under the tagline “Its Glowtime.” The special event is scheduled for September 9, where the company is anticipated to reveal four new iPhone models: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

A key feature of the iPhone 16 series will be the Apple Intelligence capabilities, though these are expected to be introduced later through a software update.

Rumors indicate that Apple will introduce a new Capture button on the iPhone 16 series, allowing users to quickly take photos or record videos directly from the camera app.

This physical capacitive button may also support a force-sensitive half-press feature for actions like locking exposure, adjusting focus, and zooming.

In addition to the new iPhones, Apple is expected to launch three new Apple Watch models: Watch Series 10, Watch Ultra 3, and a new budget-friendly Apple Watch SE.

The event is tagged with the phrase “It’s Glowtime,” which might hint at a connection to Apple Intelligence. The iPhone 16 series will be Apple’s first to come with built-in artificial intelligence features.

Interestingly, recent reports had suggested that Apple might hold its event on September 10, but in a surprising move, the company announced the launch a day earlier. The event will take place at the Steve Jobs Theater and will be live-streamed on YouTube.

There are also speculations that Apple will unveil the second-generation AirPods Max and two new AirPods models. The event is also expected to include the announcement of the release date for iOS 18 and other software updates.

The iPhone 16 event will be livestreamed on Apple’s website, TV app, and YouTube channel on September 9 at 10:30 PM IST.

