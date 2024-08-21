Apple has re-released an updated version of iOS 17.6, now labeled as iOS 17.6.1, just ten days after its initial rollout. This revision aims to address a significant security issue and is crucial for iPhone users ahead of the upcoming iOS 18 release scheduled for September.

The newly updated iOS 17.6.1, bearing the build number 21G101, fixes a critical bug that initially hindered users from enabling or disabling the Advanced Data Protection feature. The original iOS 17.6 update, which debuted on August 7, was promptly rolled back due to this issue.

Apple describes Advanced Data Protection as a key security feature that ensures end-to-end encryption for shared content, provided all participants have this protection enabled. This encryption is applicable to various iCloud sharing services, including the iCloud Shared Photo Library, iCloud Drive shared folders, and shared notes. Despite its activation on iCloud, the previous iOS 17.6.1 update prevented some users from enabling this feature, a problem now resolved with the latest update.

According to 9To5Mac, most iPhones and iPads should have received the iOS 17.6.1 update via an OTA (Over-The-Air) download through the Software Update section in the Settings app.

In addition to this update, Apple has also introduced iOS 18 Public Beta 4, which brings new features and improvements. Notable changes include a rebranded Browse tab in Apple Music—now called “New”—which enhances the search for artists, genres, albums, and playlists. Another significant addition is a dedicated Bluetooth Control Toggle in the iPhone’s Control Center, allowing users to easily turn Bluetooth on or off directly from the control page or lock screen.

To install iOS 18 Beta 4, users must enroll in the Apple Beta program by visiting the official website and logging in with their Apple ID and password.

As Apple prepares for the iOS 18 launch, additional details about its features and the new iPhone 16 series are anticipated. While specifics for the event have yet to be confirmed, Apple is expected to reveal more information next month.

Stay tuned for further updates as Apple continues to refine its software and hardware offerings ahead of the big releases.

