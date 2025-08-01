August Alert: Pixel 10, Vivo V60 And Many More Set To Dominate Smartphone Buzz

August 2025 will be one of the most significant months in terms of smartphone releases, as some of the biggest brands are going to release new devices on different levels, such as Google and Vivo. The best part of the month is the international release of the Google Pixel 10 series on August 20 and the subsequent launch of the Vivo V60 5G in India a few days later, on August 12.

The next Pixel 10 lineup that Google will launch consists of four smartphones: Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and a foldable Pixel 10 Pro Fold. It is believed that all their devices will use the soon to be developed Tensor G5 chipset which will be produced by TSMC. This represents a change on past Tensor chips which had been produced in Samsung foundry. Better results, performance, and on-device AI can be expected.

Particularly, the basic Pixel 10 is likely to have a 6.3-inch OLED screen, a maximum of 12GB RAM, and a triple-camera configuration, with a telephoto lens attached, something that would mark the very first time a basic edition of Pixel had such a camera. The Pro models are supposed to bring bigger screens and batteries, whereas the foldable one is expected to focus on both durability and battery life.

In the meantime, Vivo is going to release V60 5G in India that will be positionable as a performance and photographic phone. The phone is rumoured to come with a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen, which is supposed to have a 120Hz refresh rate, with the processor being the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4. A 90W fast-charging battery of 6,500 mAh will make its way into the device and Android 15-based FuntouchOS 15 will be shipped with the phone.

The V60 is also tipped to have a triple rear camera with the main camera being 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera with OIS, 8MP ultra-wide and a 50MP telephoto sensor. It can also provide IP68 and IP69 protection conditions, and will likely to be priced up to 35000 to 45000 in Rs.

The other devices set to be launched in the month also include the Oppo K13 Turbo series as well as the Lava Agni 4 and Redmi 15 5G with options going to the extremes of gaming and low-end 5G smart telephones.

