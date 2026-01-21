Bajaj Rolls Out New Pulsar 125: Bike Gets Updated LED Setup And Vibrant New Colours At Starting Price Of…

Bajaj Auto has introduced the all-new updated Bajaj Pulsar 125. The company has added a new LED headlamp and LED turn indicators to uplift the visual game of the motor bike. In addition to the lighting upgrade, the Indian two-wheeler manufacturer has refreshed the colour schemes and graphics across the range to bring a new vibe and appeal to first-time customers.
2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 key updates
The key highlight of the new motor bike is the inclusion of a new LED headlamp paired with LED blinkers which enhance the visual appeal as well as improved illumination and on road visibility, especially during riding at night. The LED setup integrates with the motorcycle’s muscular tank, slender body panels, and aggressive stance in a very fine and neat manner.
The company has also introduced new colours and graphics to compliment the LED setup. The Carbon Fiber Single Seat and Carbon Fiber Split Seat variants of the motor bike have also received updates in terms of visual treatments that bring freshness to the lineup. The colour options consist of Black Grey, Black Racing Red, Black Cyan Blue, and Racing Red with Tan Beige.
In terms of Mechanical features, the Pulsar 125 remains unchanged; the bike continues with its proven engine and transmission combination. The motor bike is powered by a 124.4 cc, single cylinder, air cooled engine. The 4-stroke, 2-value DTS-i motor produces a maximum output of 11.8 PS at 8,500 rpm and 10.8 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. Power is sent to the rear wheel via a 5-speed manual gearbox.
Pulsar 125 Body and Height
Other than these features, the motor bike measures up to 2,055mm in length, 755mm in width,
and 1,060mm in height whereas the wheelbase stands at 1,320mm. The weight of the bike depends on the variant ranging between 140 kg for the single-seat version and 142 Kg for the split-seat model. The motor bike offers a ground clearance of 165mm, an 11.5-litre fuel tank and a seat height of 790mm.
The Bajaj Pulsar 125 is built on a sturdy chassis and comes equipped with a telescopic front suspension and twin shocks at the rear. Barking duties are handled by a 240mm front disc brake and a 130mm rear drum brake which is supported by a combi Brake System (CBS)
2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Price
In terms of pricing the all new 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 offers a competitive cost. The Carbon Disc Single Seat LED variant costs Rs 89,910 whereas the Carbon Disc Split Seat LED model is priced at Rs.92,046 (ex-showroom)
Syed Ziyauddin is a media and international relations enthusiast with a strong academic and professional foundation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia and a Master’s in International Relations (West Asia) from the same institution.
He has work with organizations like ANN Media, TV9 Bharatvarsh, NDTV and Centre for Discourse, Fusion, and Analysis (CDFA) his core interest includes Tech, Auto and global affairs.
Tweets @ZiyaIbnHameed