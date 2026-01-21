Bajaj Rolls Out New Pulsar 125: Bike Gets Updated LED Setup And Vibrant New Colours At Starting Price Of…

The key highlight of the new motor bike is the inclusion of a new LED headlamp paired with LED blinkers which enhance the visual appeal as well as improved illumination and on road visibility, especially during riding at night. The LED setup integrates with the motorcycle’s muscular tank, slender body panels, and aggressive stance in a very fine and neat manner.

In terms of Mechanical features, the Pulsar 125 remains unchanged; the bike continues with its proven engine and transmission combination. The motor bike is powered by a 124.4 cc, single cylinder, air cooled engine. The 4-stroke, 2-value DTS-i motor produces a maximum output of 11.8 PS at 8,500 rpm and 10.8 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. Power is sent to the rear wheel via a 5-speed manual gearbox. Pulsar 125 Body and Height

Other than these features, the motor bike measures up to 2,055mm in length, 755mm in width, and 1,060mm in height whereas the wheelbase stands at 1,320mm. The weight of the bike depends on the variant ranging between 140 kg for the single-seat version and 142 Kg for the split-seat model. The motor bike offers a ground clearance of 165mm, an 11.5-litre fuel tank and a seat height of 790mm.

The Bajaj Pulsar 125 is built on a sturdy chassis and comes equipped with a telescopic front suspension and twin shocks at the rear. Barking duties are handled by a 240mm front disc brake and a 130mm rear drum brake which is supported by a combi Brake System (CBS)

2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Price

In terms of pricing the all new 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 offers a competitive cost. The Carbon Disc Single Seat LED variant costs Rs 89,910 whereas the Carbon Disc Split Seat LED model is priced at Rs.92,046 (ex-showroom) Also Read: When Is Redmi Turbo Max 5 Launching In India? Smartphone With World’s First Dimensity 9500s Chipset Debuts With Massive 9000mAh Battery, Check Price Here

