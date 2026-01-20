LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > When Is Redmi Turbo Max 5 Launching In India? Smartphone With World's First Dimensity 9500s Chipset Debuts With Massive 9000mAh Battery, Check Price Here

When Is Redmi Turbo Max 5 Launching In India? Smartphone With World’s First Dimensity 9500s Chipset Debuts With Massive 9000mAh Battery, Check Price Here

Xiaomi has teased the Redmi Turbo 5 Max with a 9,000mAh battery and Dimensity 9500s chip, launching in China soon and likely to come to India as Poco X8 Pro Max.

Redmi Turbo 5 Max revealed, credit: X
Redmi Turbo 5 Max revealed, credit: X

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: January 20, 2026 16:54:16 IST

When Is Redmi Turbo Max 5 Launching In India? Smartphone With World’s First Dimensity 9500s Chipset Debuts With Massive 9000mAh Battery, Check Price Here

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi is gearing up to release the Redmi Turbo 5 Max in China this month as part of its upcoming Turbo 5 series. The company has recently teased the price range of this handset in China. The company has now confirmed various other details about the smartphone, including chipset, battery, and design. The media reports and experts claim that it may launch in India and global market as Poco X8 Pro Max. 

Redmi Turbo 5 Max design and specification 

The company has shared a post on Chinese microblogging platform Weibo revealing various details regarding the upcoming Redmi Turbo 5 Max. The post confirms that phone is equipped with a 9,000mAh battery. However, the charging speed has not been revealed yet. 

The company has also revealed the phone’s design through official render images. The phone will be available in Ocean Breeze Blue in colour. The device features a large OLED panel with rounded edges and slim bezels on all four sides, with black panel offering a vertical dual camera setup, similar to the Redmi Turbo 4. 

The device has a flat CNC metal frame with the power button and volume keys located on the right edge, whereas the left frame is button free. Apart from this the company has confirmed that the device will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset, this chipset was launched in China last week. The company claims that Redmi Turbo 5 Max to be the world’s first phone to feature the new chipset. 

The device has been spotted on AnTuTu benchmarks, achieving an impressive score of 3.29 million. The company has not officially revealed the launch date and price of Redmi Turbo 5 Max in China yet. 

 Redmi Turbo Max 5 India launch

The phone is expected to release in India and other global market few months after the launch in China. It may come with different names and branding. The experts claims that it may come in India as Poco X8 Pro Max. 

First published on: Jan 20, 2026 4:54 PM IST
