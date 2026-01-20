When Is Redmi Turbo Max 5 Launching In India? Smartphone With World’s First Dimensity 9500s Chipset Debuts With Massive 9000mAh Battery, Check Price Here

Redmi Turbo 5 Max design and specification

The company has shared a post on Chinese microblogging platform Weibo revealing various details regarding the upcoming Redmi Turbo 5 Max. The post confirms that phone is equipped with a 9,000mAh battery. However, the charging speed has not been revealed yet.

The device has a flat CNC metal frame with the power button and volume keys located on the right edge, whereas the left frame is button free. Apart from this the company has confirmed that the device will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset, this chipset was launched in China last week. The company claims that Redmi Turbo 5 Max to be the world’s first phone to feature the new chipset.

The device has been spotted on AnTuTu benchmarks, achieving an impressive score of 3.29 million. The company has not officially revealed the launch date and price of Redmi Turbo 5 Max in China yet.

Redmi Turbo Max 5 India launch

The phone is expected to release in India and other global market few months after the launch in China. It may come with different names and branding. The experts claims that it may come in India as Poco X8 Pro Max. Also Read: Realme P4 Power Launch Date Confirmed: 10,000mAh Massive Battery, TransView Design, Vibrant Colours—Check Details And Launch Date