Realme P4 Power Launch Date Confirmed: 10,000mAh Massive Battery, TransView Design, Vibrant Colours—Check Details And Launch Date

The all-new Realme P4 Power signals towards the TransView design, which could be another way to highlight its transparent back panel. The camera comes in a square shaped module. The company claims that the panel has a matte panel which means the grip of the phone will be quite comfortable but not very scratch friendly. The phone is expected to have an IP68 and IP69 ratings for resistance against dust and water.

The Realme P4 Power will run on Android 16 based on the Realme UI 7.0 version and promises 3 OS updates and 4 years of security updates. The smartphone has been spotted on various certification websites. The company has showcased its concept device with an even bigger 15,000mAh battery which portrays that this is just a start for the company

The Realme P4 Power with 10,000mAh battery is expected to weigh about 219 grams, which is just a shade over the weight of the recently launched foldable device in the market. The media reports claim that the phone will be supported by 80W wired fast charging.

The company has recently launched the Realme 16 Pro series in India which has already got a significant price bump compared to the last version. With the launch of Realme P4 Power, the company will change the battery game in the smartphone market. Realme P4 Power launch date The Realme P4 Power will be launching in India on 29th January 2026 via Flipkart. The e-commerce platform has released the microsite for the phone with 10000mAH battery featuring on it. The phone will be available in three colours Trans silver, Trans blue, Trans orange. However, company has not confirmed the sale date and other specification of the phone.


