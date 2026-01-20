LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Realme P4 Power Launch Date Confirmed: 10,000mAh Massive Battery, TransView Design, Vibrant Colours—Check Details And Launch Date

Realme P4 Power Launch Date Confirmed: 10,000mAh Massive Battery, TransView Design, Vibrant Colours—Check Details And Launch Date

Realme has officially teased the upcoming Realme P4 Power in India, confirming that it will feature a massive 10,000mAh battery. The teaser also reveals a triple-camera rear design with a unique “TransView” style back panel.

Realme P4 Power launches in India, credit: X
Realme P4 Power launches in India, credit: X

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: January 20, 2026 10:56:39 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Realme P4 Power Launch Date Confirmed: 10,000mAh Massive Battery, TransView Design, Vibrant Colours—Check Details And Launch Date

Realme has confirmed the rumors of its upcoming smartphone Realme P4 with its latest teaser and it is likely to launch soon in India. The new Realme P series is claimed to carry a massive 10,000mAh battery. 

The company has revealed the rear design of the Realme P4 Power along with the camera module that portrays the phone with a triple camera setup. It is also expected that the device will have a unique touch without making it extremely thick due to battery size. 



Realme P4 Power design and specification

The all-new Realme P4 Power signals towards the TransView design, which could be another way to highlight its transparent back panel. The camera comes in a square shaped module. The company claims that the panel has a matte panel which means the grip of the phone will be quite comfortable but not very scratch friendly. The phone is expected to have an IP68 and IP69 ratings for resistance against dust and water. 

The Realme P4 Power will run on Android 16 based on the Realme UI 7.0 version and promises 3 OS updates and 4 years of security updates. The smartphone has been spotted on various certification websites. The company has showcased its concept device with an even bigger 15,000mAh battery which portrays that this is just a start for the company  

The Realme P4 Power with 10,000mAh battery is expected to weigh about 219 grams, which is just a shade over the weight of the recently launched foldable device in the market. The media reports claim that the phone will be supported by 80W wired fast charging. 

The company has recently launched the Realme 16 Pro series in India which has already got a significant price bump compared to the last version. With the launch of Realme P4 Power, the company will change the battery game in the smartphone market. 

Realme P4 Power launch date

The Realme P4 Power will be launching in India on 29th January 2026 via Flipkart. The e-commerce platform has released the microsite for the phone with 10000mAH battery featuring on it.

The phone will be available in three colours Trans silver, Trans blue, Trans orange. However, company has not confirmed the sale date and other specification of the phone.

First published on: Jan 20, 2026 10:56 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: realmerealme p4Realme P4 Power

Realme P4 Power Launch Date Confirmed: 10,000mAh Massive Battery, TransView Design, Vibrant Colours—Check Details And Launch Date

QUICK LINKS