Lava Launches Blaze Duo 3 With Dual AMOLED Display, MediaTek Dimensity 7060 At Just…

Lava has launched all-new Lava Blaze Duo 3 in India. The newly launched Lava Blaze Duo 3 comes with a dual display setup and features a small screen on rear panel, which serves as a glance panel for notifications. The key highlights of the phone consist of a 1.6-inch secondary AMOLED display, a primary display with a Full HD+ AMOLED punch hole display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 7060 chipset.
Lava Blaze Duo 3 specification and features
The Lava Blaze Duo 3 features a 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate which gives smooth visuals and an immersive viewing experience to users. The Lava Blaze Duo 3 also features a secondary display of 1.6-inch AMOLED at the rear panel that allows users to check notifications, control music, take selfies, and show unique animations without unlocking the main screen.
The newly launched smartphone is powered by the 2.6GHz MediaTek Dimensity 7060 chipset paired with 6GB LPDDR5 RAM. The device also has an additional virtual RAM of 6GB and 128GB UFS 3.1 internal storage.
The rear panel of the phone features a 50MP AI rear camera with a Sony IMX752 sensor and an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calling. The device is packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Other than these features, the phone has in-display fingerprint support, face unlock, stereo speakers, an IR blaster, and a USB Type-C port.
Lava Blaze Duo 3 Price
The Lava Blaze Duo 3 is available in a single variant, i.e. 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage is priced at Rs.16,999. The device comes with Moonlight Black and imperial Gold colour options.
The phone will go live on sale on 19th January through Amazon and retails outlets across the country.
