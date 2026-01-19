LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Nitin Nabin trump Aparna Yadav divorce news crime news akhilesh yadav eknath shinde Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei Nitin Nabin trump Aparna Yadav divorce news crime news akhilesh yadav eknath shinde Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei Nitin Nabin trump Aparna Yadav divorce news crime news akhilesh yadav eknath shinde Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei Nitin Nabin trump Aparna Yadav divorce news crime news akhilesh yadav eknath shinde Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Nitin Nabin trump Aparna Yadav divorce news crime news akhilesh yadav eknath shinde Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei Nitin Nabin trump Aparna Yadav divorce news crime news akhilesh yadav eknath shinde Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei Nitin Nabin trump Aparna Yadav divorce news crime news akhilesh yadav eknath shinde Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei Nitin Nabin trump Aparna Yadav divorce news crime news akhilesh yadav eknath shinde Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Lava Launches Blaze Duo 3 With Dual AMOLED Display, MediaTek Dimensity 7060 At Just…

Lava Launches Blaze Duo 3 With Dual AMOLED Display, MediaTek Dimensity 7060 At Just…

Lava has launched the Blaze Duo 3 in India at Rs.16,999, featuring a dual-display setup, 120Hz AMOLED screen, Dimensity 7060 chip, and 5,000mAh battery. The phone is on sale via offline stores and Amazon.

Lava Blaze Duo 3 launched in India, credit: X
Lava Blaze Duo 3 launched in India, credit: X

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: January 19, 2026 14:48:53 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Lava Launches Blaze Duo 3 With Dual AMOLED Display, MediaTek Dimensity 7060 At Just…

Lava has launched all-new Lava Blaze Duo 3 in India. The newly launched Lava Blaze Duo 3 comes with a dual display setup and features a small screen on rear panel, which serves as a glance panel for notifications. The key highlights of the phone consist of a 1.6-inch secondary AMOLED display, a primary display with a Full HD+ AMOLED punch hole display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 7060 chipset. 

You Might Be Interested In



Lava Blaze Duo 3 specification and features 

The Lava Blaze Duo 3 features a 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate which gives smooth visuals and an immersive viewing experience to users. The Lava Blaze Duo 3 also features a secondary display of 1.6-inch AMOLED at the rear panel that allows users to check notifications, control music, take selfies, and show unique animations without unlocking the main screen. 

The newly launched smartphone is powered by the 2.6GHz MediaTek Dimensity 7060 chipset paired with 6GB LPDDR5 RAM. The device also has an additional virtual RAM of 6GB and 128GB UFS 3.1 internal storage. 

The rear panel of the phone features a 50MP AI rear camera with a Sony IMX752 sensor and an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calling. The device is packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Other than these features, the phone has in-display fingerprint support, face unlock, stereo speakers, an IR blaster, and a USB Type-C port. 

Lava Blaze Duo 3 Price 

The Lava Blaze Duo 3 is available in a single variant, i.e. 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage is priced at Rs.16,999. The device comes with Moonlight Black and imperial Gold colour options. 

The phone will go live on sale on 19th January through Amazon and retails outlets across the country. 

Also Read: Skoda khushaq Facelift Variant Revealed Ahead Of Launch: 360-Degree Camera, Turbo Petrol Engine, And Updated Interior, See All Details

First published on: Jan 19, 2026 2:48 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: lavaLava BlazeLava Blaze Duo 3

RELATED News

iPhone Upcoming Series Leaks Online: Know The Features Of iPhone Fold, iPhone 18 Pro, And Pro Max Here

Skoda khushaq Facelift Variant Revealed Ahead Of Launch: 360-Degree Camera, Turbo Petrol Engine, And Updated Interior, See All Details

Elon Musk Offers $1 Million Prize For Writing Article On X: How To Write, Who Can Apply – What We Know

Maruti Suzuki Commits ₹35,000 Crore To New Gujarat Plant: CM Bhupendra Patel Hails Investment Milestone

Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 With Rs. 68,000 Discount: Check Best Bank & Exchange Offers

LATEST NEWS

‘I Apologise To Football’: Senegal Head Coach Pape Thiaw Issues Public Apology After AFCON 2025 Final Against Morocco

Lava Launches Blaze Duo 3 With Dual AMOLED Display, MediaTek Dimensity 7060 At Just…

Trump’s Stern Message To Norway After Nobel Snub, Says He “No Longer Feels An Obligation To Think Purely of Peace,” Targets Greenland

‘Zero Tolerance On Pakistan Terror’: Jaishankar Tells Poland Not Help Fuel Terror Infrastructure In India’s Neighbourhood

India 2030: Fast Track to Upper-Middle-Income Status Through Growth, Consumption, and Reforms

When Is India vs New Zealand 1st T20I? Check Date, Venue Information, And Predicted Playing XI Ahead Of The Thrilling Encounter

Kshitij’25 Unveils Its Headliner Artist: Shreya Ghoshal to Perform Live at Mithibai College

Kushinagar Twin Tragedy: Newlywed Couple Found Dead After Husband Slits Wife’s Throat With Sickle Before Hanging Himself

Who Are Kosha Sharma And Tarun Sharma? Indian-Origin Couple ‘Mama K’ And ‘Pop’ Arrested In US For Running Motel-Based Drug, Prostitution Ring

5 Times Virat Kohli’s Centuries Couldn’t Seal The Chase For India

Lava Launches Blaze Duo 3 With Dual AMOLED Display, MediaTek Dimensity 7060 At Just…

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Lava Launches Blaze Duo 3 With Dual AMOLED Display, MediaTek Dimensity 7060 At Just…

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Lava Launches Blaze Duo 3 With Dual AMOLED Display, MediaTek Dimensity 7060 At Just…
Lava Launches Blaze Duo 3 With Dual AMOLED Display, MediaTek Dimensity 7060 At Just…
Lava Launches Blaze Duo 3 With Dual AMOLED Display, MediaTek Dimensity 7060 At Just…
Lava Launches Blaze Duo 3 With Dual AMOLED Display, MediaTek Dimensity 7060 At Just…

QUICK LINKS