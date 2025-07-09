BRAVIA 8 II Series: Cinematic Picture, Immersive Sound, and Gaming Power – Everything You Need to Know About Sony’s Aesthetic New TV

Sony India just dropped the BRAVIA 8 II series, and it’s ready to revolutionize your TV experience. Imagine watching your favorite movies with perfect blacks, sharp shadow details, and colors so vibrant they practically pop off the screen—thanks to cutting-edge QD-OLED technology and the smart AI-powered XR Processor. But it’s not just about the picture; get ready for sound that surrounds you with Acoustic Surface Audio+ and Dolby Atmos, turning your living room into a mini cinema. Available in sleek 65-inch and 55-inch sizes, this TV is built for cinephiles and gamers who demand nothing but the best. Curious about the latest in streaming? The new Prime Video Calibrated Mode ensures you see every scene exactly how the creators intended. Ready to level up your entertainment?

BRAVIA 8 II Series Quick Specs

Feature Details Screen Sizes 65 inches (164 cm), 55 inches (139 cm) Panel Technology QD-OLED with 8 million self-illuminating pixels Processor XR Processor with AI scene recognition Audio Acoustic Surface Audio+, Dolby Atmos Video Modes Prime Video Calibrated, Netflix Adaptive, Sony Pictures Core Calibrated Gaming Features Auto HDR Tone Mapping, 4K@120fps, VRR, ALLM

BRAVIA 8 II: Picture Perfect with QD-OLED and XR Processor

Sony equips the BRAVIA 8 II with its XR Processor featuring AI scene recognition, optimizing every frame for true-to-life realism. The QD-OLED panel controls 8 million self-illuminating pixels to deliver perfect blacks and dazzling colours with infinite contrast. XR Contrast Booster adjusts brightness precisely, while XR Triluminos Max reproduces over a billion colours for subtle shades and lifelike images. XR Clear Image technology upscales content to near 4K clarity. This combination guarantees that every scene pops with stunning detail and vibrant life, making it perfect for cinematic viewing in your living room.

Immersive Audio and Streaming Excellence: The BRAVIA 8 II series transforms sound with Acoustic Surface Audio+, turning the entire screen into a speaker using actuators that produce vibrations aligned perfectly with the visuals. Dolby Vision enhances brightness and contrast, while Dolby Atmos delivers spatial sound that immerses viewers into the action. Sony's exclusive Prime Video Calibrated Mode, Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode, and Sony Pictures Core Calibrated Mode offer creator-approved picture quality across platforms. Sony Pictures Core offers a vast library of 4K HDR and IMAX Enhanced movies with free streaming credits, turning your home into a cinematic hub.

Gamer's Delight: Responsive and Ultra-Smooth Experience: Sony tailors the BRAVIA 8 II for gamers, especially PlayStation 5 users. Features like Auto HDR Tone Mapping, 4K at 120fps, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) ensure ultra-smooth visuals and minimal lag. The Game Menu provides easy access to settings like VRR and Motion Blur Reduction, allowing gamers to customize their experience for competitive or casual play. With these tools, Sony ensures the BRAVIA 8 II delivers a breathtaking, responsive gaming experience right out of the box.

Sleek Design, Eco-Friendly Build: The BRAVIA 8 II features Sony's Slim One Slate design, integrating screen and bezel into a flush, elegant slate that blends seamlessly with any décor. Sony commits to sustainability through its Road to Zero plan targeting zero environmental impact by 2050. The TV uses recycled materials such as Sony's SORPLAS and features an Eco Dashboard 2 for energy tracking. Voice commands and accessibility shortcuts provide convenience for all users, aligning premium design with eco-conscious innovation.

About Sony India

Sony India Private Limited isn’t just another tech company — it’s the powerhouse behind some of the coolest gadgets you’ll find in Indian homes. As a proud subsidiary of Japan’s Sony Group Corporation, Sony India has been setting the gold standard in everything from jaw-dropping televisions and crystal-clear digital imaging to immersive gaming and cutting-edge home entertainment. But here’s the twist: Sony doesn’t just chase innovation for the sake of it—they genuinely care about the planet. Their “Road to Zero” initiative aims for zero environmental impact by 2050, proving that you can be tech-savvy and eco-friendly. Whether it’s crafting stunning screens or building sustainable products, Sony India blends high-quality performance with a vision to enrich lives and protect the future. Simply put, Sony keeps raising the bar—and making sure you’re entertained, inspired, and connected every step of the way.

