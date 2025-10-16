LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Core Scientific's board asks shareholders to vote for CoreWeave deal

Core Scientific's board asks shareholders to vote for CoreWeave deal

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 16, 2025 02:48:27 IST

(Reuters) -Core Scientific's board urged its shareholders on Wednesday to vote for the company's proposed sale to CoreWeave. CoreWeave announced its intention to buy Core Scientific in an all-stock deal valued at about $9 billion in July. The proposed deal faces opposition from the crypto miner's biggest shareholder, Two Seas Capital. Core Scientific's board has "unanimously determined" that the deal represents the best alternative for all its stockholders, it said in an investor presentation on Wednesday. CoreWeave provides access to data centers and Nvidia-powered AI chips to companies seeking to train large language models. (Reporting by Juby Babu in Mexico City; Editing by Pooja Desai)

First published on: Oct 16, 2025 2:48 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
