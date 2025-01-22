Cutting Carbon Emissions Requires Multi-Tech Approach: Maruti Suzuki CEO

Maruti Suzuki CEO Hisashi Takeuchi stresses the need for diverse technologies like biofuels and CBG to cut carbon emissions and reduce oil imports. With 115 CBG plants operational, he urges better carbon accounting to boost adoption of cleaner, sustainable solutions.

Maruti Suzuki Managing Director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi emphasized the importance of embracing diverse technologies, including compressed biogas (CBG) and biofuels, to reduce carbon emissions and decrease India’s reliance on oil imports.

Speaking at SIAM’s 3rd International Symposium for Thriving Eco-Energy in Mobility, held at Bharat Mandapam, Takeuchi highlighted the potential of biofuels in improving energy security, reducing emissions, and creating rural employment opportunities.

Takeuchi underscored the immense potential of India’s agricultural and livestock resources to produce biofuels such as ethanol and CBG. “Biofuels can not only reduce emissions but also improve energy security while creating significant job opportunities in rural areas,” he said.

Giving an example of the potential of CBG, he remarked, “Cow dung from 10 cows in one day has the potential to run a car on CBG for an entire day. With India’s 300 million cows, this resource is a game-changer.”

Currently, Maruti Suzuki has 115 operational CBG production plants, with many more under development. According to Takeuchi, CBG can easily be blended with compressed natural gas (CNG), eliminating the need for additional infrastructure. He added that the ongoing expansion of India’s CNG infrastructure presents a unique opportunity to integrate CBG seamlessly.

Challenges In Carbon Accounting

Takeuchi was quick to indicate that the current carbon-emission regulations “do not even provide proper recognition for biofuels.” Carbon emissions from the use of biofuels “are treated just like those arising from petrol or diesel under current regulations, despite their biogenic nature,” he said.

Referring to Brazil’s successful carbon accounting system, Takeuchi sought the support of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, who was also present at the event. “We need your support to ensure correct carbon accounting for biofuels in India. It’s crucial to encourage the adoption of these cleaner technologies,” he urged.

In addition to promoting CBG, Takeuchi highlighted the auto industry’s efforts in developing ethanol-based solutions. “We have various flex-fuel models of two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and cars displayed at the Bharat Mobility Show. Most of these models are production-ready and will soon hit the roads,” he noted.

The development of flex-fuel vehicles aligns with India’s push for ethanol blending in petrol, which has been ramped up to 20% in recent years. These vehicles, capable of running on both ethanol-blended petrol and pure ethanol, offer an effective solution for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Holistic Approach To Carbon Reduction

Takeuchi emphasized the need to adopt a technology-agnostic approach to decarbonization. “All technologies that contribute to the national goals of reducing carbon emissions and oil imports should be encouraged,” he said.

He also lauded India’s progress in expanding renewable energy sources but stressed that biofuels offer a unique advantage by utilizing locally available resources like agricultural waste and livestock by-products.

With increasing investments in biofuel and renewable energy technologies, Maruti Suzuki and other automotive manufacturers are contributing to India’s journey toward sustainable mobility. The company’s focus on CBG, ethanol, and flex-fuel vehicles reflects its commitment to supporting India’s ambitious goals of achieving energy independence and reducing carbon emissions.

