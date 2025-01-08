Home
Wednesday, January 8, 2025
Dell Unveils New PC Naming System, Retires Iconic Series

The new structure mirrors Apple’s iPhone naming convention, introducing three main segments: Dell, Dell Pro, and Dell Pro Max, each with three subcategories: Base, Plus, and Premium.

At CES 2025 in Las Vegas (January 7-11), Dell made a major announcement that will reshape its product lineup. The company revealed that it is retiring its classic PC and monitor sub-brands, including Inspiron, XPS, Precision, Latitude, and OptiPlex, to simplify its product portfolio and reduce customer confusion. The new structure mirrors Apple’s iPhone naming convention, introducing three main segments: Dell, Dell Pro, and Dell Pro Max, each with three subcategories: Base, Plus, and Premium.

A Streamlined Product Lineup

Dell’s new naming convention aims to make it easier for consumers to find the right device for their needs. The standard Dell models will be perfect for everyday home use, as well as for students in schools and colleges. The Dell Pro lineup is geared toward professionals in the software industry and corporate environments. Meanwhile, the Dell Pro Max series will be designed for power users such as graphic designers, video editors, and other creative professionals.

Power-Packed Features and Configuration Options

All the new Dell Pro and Dell Pro Max laptops will come with top-tier hardware and multiple configuration options. The latest Intel Core Ultra processors (Series 2, V, and U) will support the next-gen Copilot+ PC applications, offering improved battery life and exceptional performance.

The Dell Pro models, including the 13-inch and 14-inch versions, will deliver up to 21.2 hours of battery life—51% longer than their predecessors. These models are engineered for enhanced performance, offering up to 82% improvement in graphics rendering and 3.5 times faster AI processing.

For professionals in high-demand fields, the Dell Pro Max will come with a stunning 16-inch screen featuring QHD+ resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio. It supports an optional touchscreen and is powered by NVIDIA RTX 2000 Ada Generation Laptop GPUs, making it ideal for AI inferencing, rendering, and creative applications.

Global Rollout and Gaming Assurance

Dell plans to launch these new models globally, including in India, in the coming months. While specific pricing details will be shared during local launch events, customers can look forward to a more streamlined and efficient lineup that offers more powerful configurations than ever before.

For gaming enthusiasts, Dell assures that its Alienware series will continue to be available, including PCs and monitors designed for the most demanding gaming experiences.

Simplified Choices for All

Dell’s restructured product lineup aims to provide customers with clear, easy-to-understand options tailored to their specific needs. Whether for everyday use, professional work, or creative projects, the new Dell, Dell Pro, and Dell Pro Max series offer powerful solutions across the board.

