Elon Musk Praises Apple’s AirPods Pro 2—Here’s What Makes Them Stand Out

In a very ‘unusual’ move, Tech mogul Elon Musk has publicly praised Apple’s latest advertisement, Heartstrings, which showcases the new Hearing Aid feature on the AirPods Pro 2.

Musk’s endorsement, shared on X, has gained significant attention, marking a rare moment of alignment between the two tech giants.

The advertisement, released ahead of the holiday season, tells the emotional story of a father with hearing loss who reconnects with his family on Christmas morning using the AirPods Pro 2.

The device’s Hearing Aid feature transforms muffled sounds into clear voices, allowing him to fully participate in the heartwarming exchange.

Apple CEO Tim Cook shared the ad on X, expressing pride in the innovation and its impact on users. “I’m so proud of the many teams across Apple developing powerful technologies that are improving people’s lives,” he wrote. “The Hearing Aid feature on AirPods Pro 2 uses your personalized sound profile so you can hear the moments that matter.”

Musk responded to Cook’s post with a brief but powerful endorsement, tweeting, “This is cool.” The comment has since garnered over 4 million views and sparked widespread discussion about the role of technology in addressing hearing loss.

The Hearing Aid feature, integrated into the AirPods Pro 2, provides users with a personalized sound experience, amplifying essential sounds while reducing background noise. It also includes a hearing test that delivers validated results within minutes and enables a clinical-grade hearing aid experience.

The innovation addresses a critical issue, as millions of individuals worldwide live with untreated hearing loss, often delaying assistance for up to a decade. Apple’s efforts aim to close this gap by making advanced hearing technology more accessible.

Reactions to the ad and Musk’s comment have been overwhelmingly positive, with users praising the emotional storytelling and the potential of the technology to improve lives. One user wrote, “It’s amazing to see technology being used in such meaningful ways. Kudos to the team.”

