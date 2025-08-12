LIVE TV
Why Has Elon Musk's xAI Startup Decided To Sue Apple?

Why Has Elon Musk’s xAI Startup Decided To Sue Apple?

Elon Musk’s AI startup xAI is suing Apple for alleged antitrust violations, accusing the tech giant of favoring OpenAI’s ChatGPT on its App Store. Musk claims Apple blocks competitors like xAI’s Grok from top rankings and editorial features. The dispute follows Apple’s partnership with OpenAI and raises fresh concerns about App Store bias.

Elon Musk’s xAI to sue Apple, alleging App Store favors OpenAI’s ChatGPT, blocking competition and violating antitrust laws. Photo/X.
Elon Musk's xAI to sue Apple, alleging App Store favors OpenAI's ChatGPT, blocking competition and violating antitrust laws. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 12, 2025 14:36:21 IST

Elon Musk announced that his artificial intelligence startup, xAI, plans to sue Apple, accusing the tech giant of antitrust violations by allegedly giving preferential treatment to rival AI company OpenAI’s ChatGPT in its App Store.

Why Is Elon Musk Suing Apple?

In a series of posts on X, the social media platform Musk owns, he claimed Apple is blocking any AI company other than OpenAI from reaching the number one spot in its App Store rankings. Musk called this behavior “an unequivocal antitrust violation” and vowed that xAI would take “immediate legal action.”

“Apple is behaving in a manner that makes it impossible for any AI company besides OpenAI to reach #1 in the App Store,” Musk wrote.

Grok’s Position in the App Store and What are Elon Musk’s Accusations

Currently, Grok, xAI’s AI model, ranks sixth in the “Top Free Apps” section for iPhones in the United States, while ChatGPT holds the top position. Musk questioned Apple’s decision not to feature Grok or X (formerly Twitter) in its “Must Have” section, despite X being the world’s number one news app.

In a pinned post, he wrote, “Hey @Apple App Store, why do you refuse to put either X or Grok in your ‘Must Have’ section when X is the #1 news app in the world…Are you playing politics? What gives?”

xAI Accuses Apple’s App Store Curation

Grok itself posted a message on X, which Musk reshared, accusing Apple’s App Store of bias. “Apple’s App Store curation appears biased, favoring established AI like ChatGPT (overall) over innovative challengers,” it wrote. The post suggested Apple’s editorial picks may reflect caution toward xAI’s “unfiltered style,” but argued this approach “stifles competition” and that “truth matters more than politics.”

Apple and OpenAI Partnership

In June 2024, Apple partnered with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT services into its devices, strengthening the connection between the two companies.

Following these developments, Musk threatened to ban Apple devices from use within his companies – including X, Tesla, and SpaceX  – but it remains unclear if this ban was implemented.

This is not the first time Apple’s App Store practices have come under legal scrutiny. In April, a federal judge in California ruled that Apple had violated a court order requiring reforms to increase competition in app downloads and payment options on the App Store.

Tags: appleelon musksam altmanxAI

Why Has Elon Musk’s xAI Startup Decided To Sue Apple?

Why Has Elon Musk’s xAI Startup Decided To Sue Apple?

Why Has Elon Musk’s xAI Startup Decided To Sue Apple?
Why Has Elon Musk’s xAI Startup Decided To Sue Apple?
Why Has Elon Musk’s xAI Startup Decided To Sue Apple?
Why Has Elon Musk’s xAI Startup Decided To Sue Apple?

