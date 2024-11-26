Home
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Get Ready For The Oppo Find X8 Series: India Launch, Price & Powerful Features Revealed!

The Oppo Find X8 and Find X8 Pro will go on sale starting December 3, 2024, offering tech enthusiasts a chance to experience the latest advancements in mobile technology.

Get Ready For The Oppo Find X8 Series: India Launch, Price & Powerful Features Revealed!

Oppo has officially launched its highly anticipated Find X8 series in India, marking the debut of its latest flagship models designed to deliver enhanced performance, superior camera quality, and cutting-edge technology. The Oppo Find X8 and Find X8 Pro will go on sale starting December 3, 2024, offering tech enthusiasts a chance to experience the latest advancements in mobile technology.

Sleek and Stylish Design

The Oppo Find X8 features a sleek and compact design with dimensions of 157.35 x 74.33 x 7.85 mm and a lightweight 193 grams. The device is available in two elegant colour options: Star Grey and Space Black. On the other hand, the Find X8 Pro boasts a larger build, with dimensions of 162.27 x 76.67 x 8.24 mm for the Space Black version and 8.34 mm for the Pearl White variant. Weighing 215 grams, the Find X8 Pro also stands out with its curved display and marble-textured design in the Pearl White option.

Both devices are built to withstand harsh conditions with IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance ratings, making them ideal for users who demand durability.

Stunning Displays with Advanced Features

The Oppo Find X8 is equipped with a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2760 x 1256 pixels, offering vibrant colors and sharp visuals. The higher-end Find X8 Pro comes with a larger 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a slightly higher resolution of 2780 x 1264 pixels. Both models feature a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ support, ensuring a smooth, immersive viewing experience for gaming, streaming, and browsing.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400

Under the hood, the Oppo Find X8 series is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400 chipset, regarded as one of the fastest Android chipsets available. This ensures that both devices offer blazing-fast performance, handling everything from gaming to multitasking with ease.

Storage and Battery

The Oppo Find X8 comes with 12GB or 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, coupled with 256GB or 512GB of internal storage, while the Find X8 Pro offers 16GB of RAM as standard, with 256GB or 512GB storage options. Both devices include massive batteries, with the Find X8 housing a 5630mAh battery and the Find X8 Pro featuring a 5910mAh battery to keep the devices running throughout the day.

Both models support 80W SUPERVOOC wired charging, 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging, offering lightning-fast power-ups when needed.

Hasselblad-Tuned Camera Systems

The camera systems on the Oppo Find X8 series are a major highlight, with both devices featuring Hasselblad-tuned camera setups. The Find X8 is equipped with a triple-camera system, which includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX700 primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 50-megapixel 3X telephoto lens with OIS.

Meanwhile, the Find X8 Pro takes things a step further with a quad-camera setup, which includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX808 wide sensor and a dual telephoto system consisting of two 50-megapixel Sony sensors – the IMX700 and IMX858, both featuring OIS. The Pro version also boasts AI-powered zoom capabilities with up to 120X zoom, ensuring sharp and clear images from long distances.

For selfies and video calls, both models are equipped with a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 front camera.

Pricing and Availability

The Oppo Find X8 series will be available in India starting December 3 through the Oppo e-store, Flipkart, and major retail outlets.

The Oppo Find X8 will be available in two variants:

  • 12GB + 256GB for Rs 69,999
  • 16GB + 512GB for Rs 79,999

The Find X8 Pro will be available in a single variant:

  • 16GB + 512GB for Rs 99,999

