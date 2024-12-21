Home
we-woman

Good News! Nothing OS 3.0 Now Available For Phone (2) & (2a) With Redesigned UI And AI Features – Learn More Here!

The stable version of Nothing OS 3.0 is now available for Phone (2) and Phone (2a), introducing a customisable lock screen, a new gallery app, AI-powered features, and widgets. The update also includes performance enhancements and new multitasking tools. Users can download the update through the phone’s settings app.

Good News! Nothing OS 3.0 Now Available For Phone (2) & (2a) With Redesigned UI And AI Features – Learn More Here!

Nothing has officially rolled out the stable version of its highly anticipated Nothing OS 3.0 for Phone (2) and Phone (2a), based on Android 15. This latest update brings a host of new features and customisation options designed to enhance the user experience.

One of the standout features of Nothing OS 3.0 is the redesigned lock screen, which the company promises is fully customisable. Users can now change the lock screen’s look and feel with new clock typefaces and widgets, which can also be placed on the lock screen for a more personalised touch. This level of customisation makes it easier for users to tailor their devices to their unique preferences.

The new Nothing Gallery app, which was initially introduced in the Nothing OS 3.0 beta update earlier this year, is now included in the stable update. The gallery app offers a clean, minimalist interface with expanded editing tools, including filters, markup options, and automatic suggestions to enhance photos. Notably, the app is 1.4 seconds faster than Google Photos when opening photos taken with the camera.

Additionally, the update introduces several other new features, such as the Countdown timer widget, which adds a useful time-tracking tool to the device, and Shared Widgets. The Shared Widgets feature allows users to easily share widgets with family and friends, providing a more collaborative experience. In the app drawer, the update brings an AI-powered auto-sort function that ensures the most frequently used apps are placed at the top, while apps are automatically organised into folders for easy access.

The update also includes performance enhancements, redesigned quick settings, and an improved “Enhanced Pop-up view” that makes multitasking more efficient and seamless. With these updates, users can expect a smoother, more organised experience with their devices.

The stable Nothing OS 3.0 update is currently being rolled out for Phone (2) and Phone (2a), with full availability expected by the end of the year. However, users of the Phone (1), Phone (2a) Plus, and CMF Phone 1 will have to wait until next year for the update.

To download Nothing OS 3.0 on your device, simply open the “Settings” app, navigate to “System Update,” and check if the update is available for your phone.

