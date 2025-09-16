Google Gemini’s Nano Banana AI Trend Raises Cyber Safety Concerns; IPS Officer Issues Big Warning: ‘Be Cautious With…’
Tech and Auto > Google Gemini's Nano Banana AI Trend Raises Cyber Safety Concerns; IPS Officer Issues Big Warning: 'Be Cautious With…'

Google Gemini’s Nano Banana AI is going viral, but IPS officer warns users about fake websites, scams, and data theft.

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: September 16, 2025 08:22:18 IST

Google Gemini’s Nano Banana AI has become a viral thing these days. The AI model allows users to create hyper-realistic visuals by uploading their photos, and social media is flooded with people sharing these creations. However, this rising trend has also raised serious concerns.

IPS officer VC Sajjanar has issued a public warning asking people to be extra careful while participating in the trend. He wrote on X, “Be cautious with internet trends! Falling for the ‘Nano Banana’ craze and sharing personal information online can lead to scams. With just one click, money in your bank account can end up in the hands of criminals.”

He also asked users to ensure they are uploading pictures only on the official Google Gemini website, not on “fake websites or unauthorised apps.” He warned that once personal data is shared with such platforms, it becomes extremely difficult to recover. “Trends come and go, but your data once lost is gone forever,” he added.

Sajjanar also reminded users that safety should always come first. “You can share your joyful moments on social media, but don’t forget that your data, your money—your responsibility,” he said. He even used a strong warning: “If you step onto an unknown path, you’re bound to fall into a pit… think twice before uploading your photos or personal information.”

To highlight the risks, the officer shared a screenshot of a news report claiming that a person had been scammed while trying to join the Nano Banana trend. His post also tagged key authorities, including the Prime Minister’s Office, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre, and the Telangana Police, drawing wider attention to the issue.

