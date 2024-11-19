Google In Trouble As DOJ Forces Tech Giant To Sell This Crucial Part Of Its Business

The Department of Justice is intensifying its crackdown on Big Tech, targeting Chrome browser of Google in a landmark antitrust case over the company’s search monopoly. At the same time, TikTok faces legal heat for allegedly violating children’s privacy laws, signaling a broader effort to rein in digital giants.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is seeking to compel Google to sell its Chrome browser as part of an ongoing antitrust case addressing the company’s dominance in online search. This follows an August 2024 court decision that found Google had unlawfully maintained its monopoly.

Default search engine stifling competition

According to the DOJ, Chrome significantly bolsters Google Search’s user base by setting it as the default search engine, thereby stifling competition. A potential divestiture of Chrome would represent a major disruption to the tech industry and how users interact with the internet.

This is not the first time Google has faced accusations of monopolistic behavior. Critics have long alleged that Google bundles its services—such as Android and the Play Store—to reinforce its market dominance.

Google defense

The DOJ’s current approach, which includes calls for divestitures like separating Chrome or Android, reflects a more aggressive stance compared to earlier cases that focused on imposing fines or enforcing behavioral remedies. Google has countered by arguing that such measures would harm consumers, disrupting the integration of its services and compromising security features.

The DOJ’s focus extends beyond Chrome. The department has also indicated it may target other segments of Google’s operations, including Android, citing the company’s extensive influence across various tech ecosystems. The implications for Google are profound; losing Chrome or similar assets could significantly undermine its ad revenue and capacity for innovation, both of which are critical to its business model.

Google to divest from Chrome?

The case could also set a precedent for the broader tech industry. If Google is forced to divest Chrome, it raises the question of whether similar actions might be taken against other major players like Apple or Amazon.

This aggressive approach to addressing Big Tech’s market power reflects a broader strategy by the DOJ. Since 2002, the department has strengthened its antitrust division to address monopolies in technology and telecommunications, including creating a permanent team focused on technology enforcement.

Meanwhile, TikTok is also under scrutiny. The DOJ has filed a lawsuit against the platform, alleging violations of children’s privacy laws. The government claims TikTok collected data from users under 13 without proper parental consent, even in “Kids Mode,” and retained personal information such as email addresses despite parental requests for deletion. TikTok has responded by stating that these allegations are outdated and that it has since improved its privacy protections.

