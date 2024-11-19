Home
Tuesday, November 19, 2024
SpaceX Successfully Launches ISRO's GSAT-N2 Communication Satellite Into Orbit

SpaceX successfully launched ISRO's advanced communication satellite GSAT-N2 from the Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on November 18, 2024.

SpaceX Successfully Launches ISRO’s GSAT-N2 Communication Satellite Into Orbit

SpaceX successfully launched ISRO’s advanced communication satellite GSAT-N2 from the Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on November 18, 2024. The launch marked the beginning of commercial collaborations between the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and SpaceX.

Precise Orbit Placement

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carried the GSAT-N2, placing it into a precise orbit. The launch was confirmed as successful by ISRO’s commercial arm, New Space India Limited.

About GSAT-N2

The GSAT-N2, also referred to as GSAT-20, is a communication satellite developed by ISRO’s Satellite Centre and Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre. The satellite is equipped with a Ka-band High Throughput Satellite (HTS) payload, offering a data transmission capacity of 48 Gbps. It features 32 user beams, comprising 8 narrow spot beams over the Northeast region and 24 wide spot beams across the rest of India.

“The satellite is equipped with 32 user beams, comprising 8 narrow spot beams over the Northeast region and 24 wide spot beams over the rest of India. These 32 beams will be supported by hub stations located within mainland India. The Ka-Band HTS communication payload provides a throughput of approximately 48 Gbps,” stated the Indian space agency.

The satellite will play a crucial role in enhancing broadband services, including in-flight connectivity, and will contribute to India’s Smart Cities Mission. It is designed for a 14-year operational life span.

Why SpaceX?

Historically, ISRO has collaborated with Arianespace for heavy satellite launches. However, due to the unavailability of operational rockets from Arianespace and India’s LVM-3 launch vehicle being limited to a 4,000 kg payload, SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket was chosen to launch the 4,700 kg GSAT-N2 satellite.

The collaboration underscores the growing potential for international partnerships in space exploration and satellite deployment.

