Google Meet Down Across India: Users Report 502 Errors, Services Disrupted

Google Meet is well-known for its internet-based service for video calls and meetings. There is a heavy outage in India on 26th November, 2025, Wednesday, that severely crippled the ability of many to join the meetings. Downdetector’s figures indicate that thousands of users experienced issues with the service. It may cause a break in communication during the busiest hours of the day.

Users impacted

As per the history of Google Meet usage, a high number of users were confronted with the problem of not being able to access the Google Meet web version. Those who tried told the system that error codes such as 502 were the reasons that they could not join meetings already scheduled. The outage was a source of irritation for professionals and students who heavily depended on the communication and collaboration tool for remote work.

Google’s position

Google has acknowledged the problem, and its technicians are looking into the disruption’s root cause. A temporary fix was not available at once, but the company promised to restore normalcy and let people use their services soon.

The Service Background of Google Meet

Google Meet is included in Google’s Workspace suite, which is now widely used for business and educational virtual meetings. Outages that affect the service are rare, but they have happened in the past. Google has been quick in solving such issues, thus minimising the long-term impact on its global user base.

The incident of service failure on 26 November 2025, Wednesday, points to the increasing dependence on virtual meeting platforms and the need for a strong infrastructure to guarantee uninterrupted remote communication.