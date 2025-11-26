LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
grovel employee rights India apple Bullet 650 India launch bcci Bengaluru news donald trump india news grovel employee rights India apple Bullet 650 India launch bcci Bengaluru news donald trump india news grovel employee rights India apple Bullet 650 India launch bcci Bengaluru news donald trump india news grovel employee rights India apple Bullet 650 India launch bcci Bengaluru news donald trump india news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
grovel employee rights India apple Bullet 650 India launch bcci Bengaluru news donald trump india news grovel employee rights India apple Bullet 650 India launch bcci Bengaluru news donald trump india news grovel employee rights India apple Bullet 650 India launch bcci Bengaluru news donald trump india news grovel employee rights India apple Bullet 650 India launch bcci Bengaluru news donald trump india news
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Google Meet Down Across India: Users Report 502 Errors, Services Disrupted

Google Meet Down Across India: Users Report 502 Errors, Services Disrupted

Google Meet experienced a major outage in India on 26 November 2025, leaving thousands unable to access meetings due to errors like 502. The disruption affected professionals and students relying on the platform. Google acknowledged the issue and is investigating the cause while working to restore normal service.

Google Meet Outage Disrupts Users Across India
Google Meet Outage Disrupts Users Across India

Published By: Shubhi
Last updated: November 26, 2025 12:34:04 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Google Meet Down Across India: Users Report 502 Errors, Services Disrupted

Google Meet is well-known for its internet-based service for video calls and meetings. There is a heavy outage in India on 26th November, 2025, Wednesday, that severely crippled the ability of many to join the meetings. Downdetector’s figures indicate that thousands of users experienced issues with the service. It may cause a break in communication during the busiest hours of the day.

Users impacted

As per the history of Google Meet usage, a high number of users were confronted with the problem of not being able to access the Google Meet web version. Those who tried told the system that error codes such as 502 were the reasons that they could not join meetings already scheduled. The outage was a source of irritation for professionals and students who heavily depended on the communication and collaboration tool for remote work.

Google’s position

Google has acknowledged the problem, and its technicians are looking into the disruption’s root cause. A temporary fix was not available at once, but the company promised to restore normalcy and let people use their services soon.

The Service Background of Google Meet

Google Meet is included in Google’s Workspace suite, which is now widely used for business and educational virtual meetings. Outages that affect the service are rare, but they have happened in the past. Google has been quick in solving such issues, thus minimising the long-term impact on its global user base.

The incident of service failure on 26 November 2025, Wednesday, points to the increasing dependence on virtual meeting platforms and the need for a strong infrastructure to guarantee uninterrupted remote communication.

First published on: Nov 26, 2025 12:25 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: 502 error Google MeetDowndetector reportsGoogle Meet crashGoogle Meet IndiaGoogle Meet outageGoogle Workspace issueIndia tech outageremote work interruptionvideo meeting disruption

RELATED News

Google Meet Down: What Caused The Disruption?

Tech Layoffs: HP To Cut 6,000 Jobs, Apple Axes Sales Roles Globally – The Reason Behind The Massive Job Cuts & Countries Affected

You Won’t Believe How Powerful The New Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Is- Retro Looks, Engine, Estimated Price! Check It Out NOW

Tata Sierra Vs Hyundai Creta: Which SUV Has A Better Mileage And Which One Is Spacious? Check These Features Comparison Before You Splurge Your Hard-Earned Money

Tata Sierra Launch: Brand New Version’s Interior With Minimalistic Design Gets Thumbs Up From Car Lovers, But THIS One Rare Feature Will Leave You Stunned

LATEST NEWS

7 Side Effects of High AQI: How Air Pollution Impacts Your Health

26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack: When It Happened, Names Of Terrorists, How Many Were Killed, Targeted Locations — All You Need To Know

Birthday Prank Gone Wrong, 21 Year Old Burnt Alive By Friends During Birthday Celebration, All 5 Arrested

Who Is President Jair Bolsonaro, And Why Was He Sentenced To 27 Years In Prison

HDFC AMC Share Price Halved? 1:1 Bonus Issue Explained and What It Means for Investors

Bigg Boss 19 Drama: Farhana Bhat Is ‘My Winner’, Says Kunicka Sadanand As Salman Khan’s ‘Fasad Ki Jad’ Label Stirs More Gossip In The Show

South African Coach Shukri Conrad’s India Must ‘Grovel’ Remark: Why Is The Term Regarded Racist? Explained

Google Meet Down Across India: Users Report 502 Errors, Services Disrupted

How Termination Will Be Less Painful Under New Labour Codes: Retrench, Re-Skilling Funds & Softer Landings- No More Harsh Goodbyes

‘Baccha Khilona Nahi h’ ! Woman Shoots Reel Holding Infant On Her Head, Netizens React

Google Meet Down Across India: Users Report 502 Errors, Services Disrupted

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Google Meet Down Across India: Users Report 502 Errors, Services Disrupted

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Google Meet Down Across India: Users Report 502 Errors, Services Disrupted
Google Meet Down Across India: Users Report 502 Errors, Services Disrupted
Google Meet Down Across India: Users Report 502 Errors, Services Disrupted
Google Meet Down Across India: Users Report 502 Errors, Services Disrupted

QUICK LINKS