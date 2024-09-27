Google NotebookLM Unveils Exciting New Features, Check Here

In a major breakthrough, Google has announced exciting new features for NotebookLM, its AI-powered note-taking app that can summarize, explain, and generate content from various documents. Making its announcement in […]

In a major breakthrough, Google has announced exciting new features for NotebookLM, its AI-powered note-taking app that can summarize, explain, and generate content from various documents.

Making its announcement in its recent blog post, the tech giant recently announced, that with the power of Gemini 1.5 Pro, NotebookLM can now summarize YouTube videos and audio files!!

Now, users can utilize these “new source types” to extract key concepts and explore videos through inline citations linked to transcripts.

Further for audio recordings, NotebookLM helps pinpoint specific information, eliminating the need to sift through lengthy audio files.

Moreover. this AI tool can also transform class recordings, handwritten notes, and lecture slides into comprehensive study guides for easy reference.

How It Is Done?

In order to summarise you tube video or analyze an audio file, here are the 3 following steps to follow.

First, start by opening NotebookLM in your preferred browser and creating a new notebook. After that, you will encounter an option to upload an audio file or paste a public YouTube video link.

Later, simply click the “Generate an Audio Overview” button and wait for a few seconds to a couple of minutes for the summary.

Notably, users can also share the AI-generated audio overview with others with just one tap. Earlier this month, Google introduced the Audio Overview feature, enabling users to turn their research notes into AI-generated podcasts.