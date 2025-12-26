Google To Let You Change Your Gmail Address, User Name | Here’s How

Google: Google is rolling out a long-awaited feature that will allow users to change their Gmail username while continuing to use the same Google account. The update aims to solve a common frustration among users who have been stuck with outdated or unprofessional email IDs for years. The new option applies only to personal Gmail accounts ending with @gmail.com and does not require users to migrate data or set up a fresh account.

Access to Google services such as Drive, Photos, YouTube and the Play Store will remain intact.

Who Is Eligible For The Change

Only users whose primary email address ends with @gmail.com will be able to use the feature. Accounts linked to custom domains, as well as work or school Google accounts, are excluded. The replacement email address must also end with @gmail.com, Google clarified on its support page.

How The Gmail Address Change Works

The feature is being introduced in phases, so availability may vary by account. Users can check whether the option is live by going to Google Account > Personal info > Email. If supported, they will see the option to replace their existing Gmail address.

Once the change is made, emails sent to both the old and new Gmail addresses will land in the same inbox. Google will retain the previous address as a recovery email, and users can sign in using either address.

Restrictions And Important Rules

To prevent misuse, Google has placed limits on how often a Gmail username can be changed. After updating the address, users must wait 12 months before making another change. During this period, they can revert to their original address if required.

The old Gmail username will remain tied to the account for one year and cannot be used to create a new Google account. Some older services, such as previously scheduled Calendar events, may continue to display the old email address temporarily.

