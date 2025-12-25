LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Xiaomi 17 Ultra Launched: 16GB RAM 1TB Storage, Powerful Camera And Processor, Check Price And Everything Here

Xiaomi 17 Ultra Launched: 16GB RAM 1TB Storage, Powerful Camera And Processor, Check Price And Everything Here

Xiaomi has launched its latest flagship phone Xiaomi 17 Ultra. The phone comes with 6,800mAh battery paired with 90W wired and 50W wireless charging support. The phone is initially launched in China but it is expected to launch in global market soon.

Xiaomi launches Xiaomi 17 Ultra
Xiaomi launches Xiaomi 17 Ultra

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: December 25, 2025 21:55:19 IST

Xiaomi 17 Ultra Launched: 16GB RAM 1TB Storage, Powerful Camera And Processor, Check Price And Everything Here

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is finally launched in China as the fourth model in the flagship lineup. This phone is the successor of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, which was launched earlier this year. The company offers various upgrades over the last phone Xiaomi 15 Ultra.   

Xiaomi 17 Ultra features and specification 

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra features a 6.9-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and peak brightness of 1,060 nits. The company offers Dragon Crystal Glass 3 protection. The device is powered by Qualcomm’s flagship octa core 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chipset paired with an Adreno 840 GPU and 16GB RAM and 1TB of storage. 

The back panel of Xiaomi 17 Ultra has a triple camera lineup featuring a 50MP primary sensor, 50MP Samsung JNS ultrawide camera and a 200MP periscopic telephoto camera with 4K video recording support. The phone offers a front camera of 50MP with 4K video recording. 

The phone is backed by a 6,800mAh battery with 90W wired and 50W wireless charging support. 

Xiaomi 17 Ultra Price 

Xiaomi 17 Ultra price starts at CNY 6,999 which is around Rs.90,000 for the base variant with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. The higher variant with 16GB RAM and 512 GB storage is priced at CYN 7,499 which is roughly Rs.96,000 and the top variant which offer 16GB RAM and 1 TB storage costs CYN 8,499 which is around Rs. 1,09,000 

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition is priced at CYN 7,999 which is around 1,02,000 for the 16GB RAM and 512 GB storage whereas the 16GB RAM and 1 TB storage costs CYN 8,999 which is approximately Rs.1,15,000. 

The phone will go on sale in China from 27th December 2025 through Xiaomi online store. The company offers Black, White, Cold Smoky Purple, and Starry Green colour. 

Also Read: iPhone 16e Gets Massive Price Cut On Croma: Buy It Under ₹51,000 During Year-End Sale, Check Last Date Here

First published on: Dec 25, 2025 9:55 PM IST
Tags: xiaomi Xiaomi 17 Ultra

Xiaomi 17 Ultra Launched: 16GB RAM 1TB Storage, Powerful Camera And Processor, Check Price And Everything Here

QUICK LINKS