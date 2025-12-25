Xiaomi 17 Ultra Launched: 16GB RAM 1TB Storage, Powerful Camera And Processor, Check Price And Everything Here

Xiaomi 17 Ultra features and specification

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra features a 6.9-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and peak brightness of 1,060 nits. The company offers Dragon Crystal Glass 3 protection. The device is powered by Qualcomm’s flagship octa core 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chipset paired with an Adreno 840 GPU and 16GB RAM and 1TB of storage.

The phone is backed by a 6,800mAh battery with 90W wired and 50W wireless charging support.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra Price

Xiaomi 17 Ultra price starts at CNY 6,999 which is around Rs.90,000 for the base variant with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. The higher variant with 16GB RAM and 512 GB storage is priced at CYN 7,499 which is roughly Rs.96,000 and the top variant which offer 16GB RAM and 1 TB storage costs CYN 8,499 which is around Rs. 1,09,000

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition is priced at CYN 7,999 which is around 1,02,000 for the 16GB RAM and 512 GB storage whereas the 16GB RAM and 1 TB storage costs CYN 8,999 which is approximately Rs.1,15,000.

The phone will go on sale in China from 27th December 2025 through Xiaomi online store. The company offers Black, White, Cold Smoky Purple, and Starry Green colour.


