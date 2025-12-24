LIVE TV
iPhone 16e Gets Massive Price Cut On Croma: Buy It Under ₹51,000 During Year-End Sale, Check Last Date Here

The Croma Year-End sale is live and users can grab the iPhone 16e at the lowest price ever. The iPhone 16e was originally launched at Rs.59,000 but during Croma discount users can grab the phone under Rs.52,000.

iPhone 16e on sale, credit: apple.com
iPhone 16e on sale, credit: apple.com

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: December 24, 2025 16:28:01 IST

Apple’s most affordable phone that was launched this year was the iPhone 16e. The phone has just received its most significant price drop since its launch. Currently featured in the year-end sale at electronics retailer Tata Croma. The device is available for nearly Rs.9,000 less than its original launch price when combining direct discounts and bank offers.  

iPhone 16e Croma discount price 

The Croma year-end sale is live from 15th December, and it will end on 4th January 2026. The iPhone 16e was originally launched at Rs.59,000 and Croma is offering a 12% flat discount which decreases the price to Rs.52,390. The interested buyers can also avail additional bank discount of Rs.2000 through select bank credit cards which brings the iPhone 16e to an effective price of Rs. 50,390 only. 

iPhone 16e features and specification 

The iPhone 16e comes equipped with Apple’s latest technology, including support for Apple Intelligence and visual intelligence. The phone features a 6.1-inch super retina XDR OLED display with a classic notch design for a selfie camera. The iPhone 16e is powered by the advanced A18 chip with hexa-core technology for high-speed performance and efficiency. 

The back panel of the phone offers a high-resolution 48MP primary sensor, and the front offers a 12MP sensor for selfies and video calls. The company claims that the device provides up to 26 hours of video playback on a single charge. The phone also offers IP68 certification, providing resistance against dust and water. 

The iPhones 16e comes in different storage variants which include 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. 

iPhone Air 2 update 

The iPhone Air 2 is expected to debut with the iPhone 18 series. The experts claim that this will bring significant hardware improvement. Apple’s next-generation ultra slim model is expected to feature a revamped camera system and a robust processor. 

First published on: Dec 24, 2025 4:28 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: croma saleiPhone 16e

