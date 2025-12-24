iPhone 16e Gets Massive Price Cut On Croma: Buy It Under ₹51,000 During Year-End Sale, Check Last Date Here

iPhone 16e Croma discount price
The Croma year-end sale is live from 15th December, and it will end on 4th January 2026. The iPhone 16e was originally launched at Rs.59,000 and Croma is offering a 12% flat discount which decreases the price to Rs.52,390. The interested buyers can also avail additional bank discount of Rs.2000 through select bank credit cards which brings the iPhone 16e to an effective price of Rs. 50,390 only.
iPhone 16e features and specification
The iPhone 16e comes equipped with Apple’s latest technology, including support for Apple Intelligence and visual intelligence. The phone features a 6.1-inch super retina XDR OLED display with a classic notch design for a selfie camera. The iPhone 16e is powered by the advanced A18 chip with hexa-core technology for high-speed performance and efficiency.
The back panel of the phone offers a high-resolution 48MP primary sensor, and the front offers a 12MP sensor for selfies and video calls. The company claims that the device provides up to 26 hours of video playback on a single charge. The phone also offers IP68 certification, providing resistance against dust and water.
The iPhones 16e comes in different storage variants which include 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.
iPhone Air 2 update
The iPhone Air 2 is expected to debut with the iPhone 18 series. The experts claim that this will bring significant hardware improvement. Apple’s next-generation ultra slim model is expected to feature a revamped camera system and a robust processor.
Also Read: 9000mAh Battery Beast Coming Soon? OnePlus Working On Turbo Series – Specs, Price And All Details Inside
Syed Ziyauddin is a media and international relations enthusiast with a strong academic and professional foundation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia and a Master’s in International Relations (West Asia) from the same institution.
He has work with organizations like ANN Media, TV9 Bharatvarsh, NDTV and Centre for Discourse, Fusion, and Analysis (CDFA) his core interest includes Tech, Auto and global affairs.
Tweets @ZiyaIbnHameed